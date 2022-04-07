Jake Bugg @ The Great Hall, Cardiff Student Union – Live Review (31/03/22)

Written by Rubie Barker

It has been two years since Jake Bugg last performed in the Great Hall at Cardiff Students Union, back in March of 2020. A concert which for me marked the end of life as I knew it. While much has changed in that time, being back in the very same room, with some of the same people, waiting for the 28-year-old singer-songwriter to emerge, it is difficult not to think back to the last time he performed here. As a long time listener of his music, and this being my third time seeing him, I half knew what to expect, but there were still a few surprises.

Before he took to the stage though, we were treated to a short set from the indie-rock Scottish band Vistas from Glasgow, whose hits like ‘Retrospect’ got the slowly building crowd moving. The band, who formed back in school, released their debut album in 2020, mid-lockdown, but this has not stopped them from making a break onto the indie scene. All through this tour, they have supported Jake Bugg, bringing their refreshing music to new listeners and fans around the UK. From here they will go on to support the Wombats on the European Leg of their tour.

Photograph courtesy of Jack Bridgland

Between the two sets, the crowd remained in anticipation, drifting between the Great Hall and the various bars that were open. It is clear that the music that was played in between was carefully selected, especially the iconic indie rock ballad ‘Champagne Supernova’, inspiring the whole audience to sing along to the Oasis classic, moments before the main event started.

Jake Bugg and his band took to the stage as casually as they always do, dressed all in black, guitars in hand, before starting their almost hour and a half long set. Starting with ‘Lost’ and its punchy electric sounding opening certainly satisfied the anticipation that had been building in the hall, a track from his latest album ‘Saturday night, Sunday Morning’. The opening lyrics “it all starts with me” felt chosen to emphasise the reason we are all in the room, and none could deny it, the show had started with him. He followed this with another song from this album, ‘Kiss like the sun’, which despite the slower chorus, displays not only Bugg’s vocal ability but showcases some of his talents on the guitar.

His first big song of the night was the hit single ‘Slumville Sunrise’, from his second album Shangri La, released nearly a decade ago, which led to a showcase of his songwriting skills, with tracks such as ‘Burn alone’ and ‘About last night’.

Before starting ‘Scene’, he apologised for slowing down the set, perhaps anticipating a movement of people towards the bar, which I must admit I was also expecting. But the crowd remained as he performed one of the more mellow and heartbreaking songs from this latest album. This slower turn in the set did lose the attention of some in attendance, perhaps unsurprisingly as Jake Bugg remains known for his upbeat indie rock anthems.

Staying on a slower tempo, he performed ‘Saviours of the city’, my personal favourite, switching once again for an acoustic guitar, as he had done for tracks like ‘downtown’. The melancholy lyrics with an almost haunting acoustic accompaniment created a moment in the room that gave me chills. After taking a slower turn though, he brought the tempo back up with an old favourite that much of the crowd had been shouting for through much of the night, ‘Two fingers’. Although instead of holding “two fingers up to yesterday” as the lyrics suggest, most people, myself included, held pints in the air, yet the sentiment remained that “something is changing” and life moves on.

Another moving part of the night came when he started to perform ‘Broken’, before which he paused to address the audience, telling us that this song never gets easier to sing and asking us to sing along with him. Perhaps his most heartbreaking song, it comes from his first album, the self-titled, Mercury-nominated Jake Bugg, but nothing compares to hearing the song live. Alone on stage, the song showcases the true strength of his voice in both its power and the emotion it has the ability to convey.

Jake Bugg at Cardiff Students Union

‘Lightning bolt’ followed not long after, a song that I would have expected to close the show, rather than place here, but it still delivered. Although this may be the first time I have seen Jake Bugg live, and when he said ‘one more time’ for the chorus, he really meant it. I sense perhaps that he is trying to move away from being only associated with this hit, which he did close with 2 years ago, a testament though to this evolution as a performer and continuing success and evolution.

Throughout the night he took the time to thank everyone for still supporting him 10 years on from his first album, in a venue that he first played in 2013 as an 18-year-old. There was perhaps something lacking from his stage presence but it is part of his charm. There is an authenticity to his presence, and being away from performing does not seem to have taken away from the ease with which he seemed to take to the stage.

Before the final song, he played ‘Hold tight’, a more reflective and mellow song and a reminder to hold on to those around us and the moment. “It’s gone in a moment” brought a poignance to the concert as we were all reminded of the temporariness of life but also the value of those in our lives. As the song ended he joked to the audience not to panic, he wasn’t going to end the gig on such a slow song before starting ‘All I need’, a somewhat surprising but good choice. I was left disappointed that songs like ‘love, hope and misery’ and ‘a song about love’ were left unplayed, but with such an impressive record collection now under his belt, it is no doubt some had to be left.

Leaving the hall, I was left with a sense of nostalgia. For someone so young, Jake Bugg definitely seems like a pro when it comes to delivering indie gigs, and I for one am looking forward to seeing how and when his music will progress over the next decade.