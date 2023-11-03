JLS @ Utilita Arena

After a band or artist takes time off, it can be difficult for them to maintain loyal and passionate fans. However, that was not the case for JLS. On the 30th of October, JLS made their anticipated return to Wales, with their first night of two in the Utilita Arena Cardiff. After the phenomenal success of their comeback tour in 2021, I had very high hopes for their Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour and was definitely not disappointed.

As soon as the show began, the band jumping up onto the stage brought high energy which definitely resonated with the crowd, with almost all their fans standing up dancing and singing along. This energy and atmosphere did not waver as time went on as most fans maintained their energy which is a reflection of the band themselves. From their first song ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ to the final ‘Everybody in Love’, they managed to maintain their fire and enthusiasm and put on an amazing show. The show was constantly hit after hit. The feeling of being in the presence of a band you have followed for many years was exhilarating and the band made sure this resonated in the crowd.

The pyrotechnics were unlike anything I had ever witnessed at a concert before. The striking special effects and fire effects only amped up the atmosphere and energy of the crowd even more with the bright, decorative patterns and lyrics. They even included a short video describing how the band was formed. This reminded me of why I fell in love with the band to begin with. It’s small touches like this make the crowd much more connected to the artist, and they feel as though they are watching someone they know. The band even interacted with the crowd on an even more personal level when they brought two women from the crowd on stage during one of their songs.

However, the star of the show was of course their brilliant singing and dancing skills with spectacular choreography. The band really took the opportunity to show off their impressive vocals which impressed the crowd. Of course, the band is also known for their high energy and sleek dance performances. They did not stop dancing throughout the show and ensured they maintained the vitality of the show.

This concert made myself and others feel a sense of nostalgia as many people have listened to and loved the band for many years. I think it is a true reflection of the band’s passion and influence that they were able to pull off such a sensational show despite having many hiatuses in their long career. I believe everyone who attended this concert would have left feeling like they had a good time and had delivered the best show possible.

Words and photography by Kira Sutton