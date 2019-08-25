Festivals Live Reviews Music

Quench Covers Victorious Festival

Merry summer to all you culture vultures! I hope you are filling your days with art, music and theatre (as well as sun, sand and sea) and I greet you with great tidings! This weekend, Quench will be covering Victorious Festival in Portsmouth! The Festival has an outstanding line up full of all your indie favourites, from The Zutons to The Vaccines and we cannot wait to share our coverage with you. If you’re struggling to figure out how you are going to fit all these wonderful acts into your days here’s our (rough) day plans for a bit of inspiration. Our weekend highlights are in bold. Not everything lines up perfectly, some acts overlap slightly, and some acts completely clash, so (unfortunately) we haven’t been able to fit them in. We hope to see you there and we would love to see your day plans!

Friday 

COMMON STAGE

       Two Door Cinema Club– 21:45-22:55

       The Specials– 19:45-21:00

       Doves – 18:30 – 19:15

       The Zutons – 17:20 – 18:00

       Dodgey – 16:10 – 16:50

       Fleetingwood Mac – 15:00-15:40

Saturday 

COMMON STAGE

       Rudimental– 21:20 – 22:50

CASTLE STAGE

       The HIVES – 20:20-21:10

COMMON STAGE

       James Bay– 19:50-20:40

CASTLE STAGE

       Lewis Capaldi – 19:05-19:50

COMMON STAGE

       Ocean Colour Scene – 18:35-19:20

CASTLE STAGE

       Prof. Green – 17:50-18:35

       The Rifles– 16:50-17:20

SEASIDE STAGE

       The Silhouettes – 16:15-16:45

WORLD MUSIC STAGE

       Los Hombres – 15:45-16:45

       Loria Boban – 15:00-15:30

Sunday

COMMON STAGE

       New Order – 21:20-22:50

       Plan B– 19:50-20:40

       The Vaccines – 18:35-19:20

ACOUSTIC STAGE

       Bessie Turner– 17:45-18:15

THE KINGS THEATRE STAGE

       HALLAN – 16:50-17:20

CASTLE STAGE

       The Sherlocks – 16:00-16:30

WORLD MUSIC STAGE

 

       Fellowship of Groove – 15:00 – 15:45

