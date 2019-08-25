Quench Covers Victorious Festival

Merry summer to all you culture vultures! I hope you are filling your days with art, music and theatre (as well as sun, sand and sea) and I greet you with great tidings! This weekend, Quench will be covering Victorious Festival in Portsmouth! The Festival has an outstanding line up full of all your indie favourites, from The Zutons to The Vaccines and we cannot wait to share our coverage with you. If you’re struggling to figure out how you are going to fit all these wonderful acts into your days here’s our (rough) day plans for a bit of inspiration. Our weekend highlights are in bold. Not everything lines up perfectly, some acts overlap slightly, and some acts completely clash, so (unfortunately) we haven’t been able to fit them in. We hope to see you there and we would love to see your day plans!

Friday

COMMON STAGE

– Two Door Cinema Club– 21:45-22:55

– The Specials– 19:45-21:00

– Doves – 18:30 – 19:15

– The Zutons – 17:20 – 18:00

– Dodgey – 16:10 – 16:50

– Fleetingwood Mac – 15:00-15:40

Saturday

COMMON STAGE

– Rudimental– 21:20 – 22:50

CASTLE STAGE

– The HIVES – 20:20-21:10

COMMON STAGE

– James Bay– 19:50-20:40

CASTLE STAGE

– Lewis Capaldi – 19:05-19:50

COMMON STAGE

– Ocean Colour Scene – 18:35-19:20

CASTLE STAGE

– Prof. Green – 17:50-18:35

– The Rifles– 16:50-17:20

SEASIDE STAGE

– The Silhouettes – 16:15-16:45

WORLD MUSIC STAGE

– Los Hombres – 15:45-16:45

– Loria Boban – 15:00-15:30

Sunday

COMMON STAGE

– New Order – 21:20-22:50

– Plan B– 19:50-20:40

– The Vaccines – 18:35-19:20

ACOUSTIC STAGE

– Bessie Turner– 17:45-18:15

THE KINGS THEATRE STAGE

– HALLAN – 16:50-17:20

CASTLE STAGE

– The Sherlocks – 16:00-16:30

WORLD MUSIC STAGE

– Fellowship of Groove – 15:00 – 15:45