Stormzy: Tour Preview

Words by Rubie Barker

London born rapper, Stormzy starts his 2022 tour Heavy is the Head this month which will see him play 3 back to back nights at London’s O2. But the tour will be getting its kick-start at Cardiff’s own Motorpoint Arena on March 13th.

Stormzy made his breakthrough in 2014 after his single “Shut Up” hit the UK singles charts in a bid to reach Christmas number one. But his first solo UK number-one single came with “Vossi Bop” in 2019, which he iconically performed at Glastonbury while wearing a Union Jack stab Vest designed by Banksy. His work as a political activist often appears in his music, as noted in his performance at the BRIT awards in 2018, where he called out the UK government for their handling of the Grenfell tower disaster. He encourages his fans to stand up for the rights and beliefs of themselves and others through his work and music.

After his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer went to number one in 2017, his second album Heavy is the Head made it number one in the UK Albums chart at the start of 2020. With features from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Aitch, it is no wonder that the 2-time BRIT award winners tour for his second album has been heavily anticipated after it was initially planned for 2020.

Most recently Stormzy surprised fans at a Dave concert in O2 London as he joined Dave on stage to sing ‘Clash’ in a night that saw the likes of AJ Tracey and Ghetts join Dave on stage. It has been almost six years since Stormzy last came to Cardiff, so for those who are lucky enough to have tickets, it should be a night to remember.

