Study Soundtracks: What Gets You Through Deadline Season?

As deadline season of first semester swiftly approaches at Cardiff University, we asked some of our contributors what they listen to whilst typing away in the ASSL.

Words by Alice Lumley

As someone with ADHD, it is essential for me to have music playing whilst I attempt to study. It must be music without lyrics, or there may end up being accidents (like the time I wrote half of Taylor Swift’s lyrics into an essay about politics). I believe I have hit the jackpot with the artist Four Tet. They are an electronic ‘band’ from London, who specialise in making music that I associate with cool nightclub scenes in films that you were always envious of, but disheartened when you found out they weren’t real. I need music that makes me excited to work and stops me from falling asleep – and this is the only artist that has succeeded at that. Their unique beats and sounds tickle parts of my brain I did not know existed.

However, if you search for them on Spotify and an artist with a lot of unintelligible symbols comes up – fear not, that is him. Happy studying!

Words by Haris Hussnain

Outside of studying, I like listening to indie music and power metal. However, the soundtracks I listen to whilst revising or writing essays are a bit unorthodox and can be found in old Nintendo games. It is mostly Crazy Frog racer soundtracks, with Super Mario being played occasionally. I associate these tracks with playing on old Nintendo consoles, so it helps when doing university work by getting rid of any stressful, negative emotions.

Words by Leona Franke

If I don’t listen to music whilst making my way through required reading, or writing an essay, I feel like Jack Torrance from The Shining – tapping away at my keyboard to empty silence. The uncanny quiet is honestly unbearable to me, but throughout the course of University, I’ve found that I keep returning to a select few artists in my Spotify. Not only this, but there seems to be one artist that reigns triumphant in my studies. I personally cannot comprehend doing any work at all if I don’t have the familiar voice of Nick Drake in my ears. Whilst I have read and written plenty of different things over the last three years, I always just know that his album “Five Leaves Left” will forever set the mood. Maybe it’s the calming guitar, the rich sound of every chord, or maybe it is the natural poetry that came from him, or maybe it’s just the warm hug of a familiar album. Whilst Drake may never have visited Cardiff, I’ll forever associate those red gates of the ASSL with him. It is funny how music can do that.

Words by Caitlin Evans

It’s October, we’ve just settled back into uni life, and the deadlines are already lurking. The soundtrack of the season? Study music. Apologies if you’re a silent-studier, but please continue reading for some top-tier music recs.

I cannot study in silence without being sucked into a whirlpool of my own thoughts. I’m sure many of you are the same, and everyone has different tastes (for example, my housemate listens to Mario Kart music) but here are my personal favourites, to help inspire your study soundtracks.

Spotify’s ‘Indie Roadtrip’ – Basic? Slightly. Effective? Absolutely. Something about soft indie music soothes my brain into study mode.

LoFi beats – This is magic! I don’t think I have ever stayed focused for as long as I have listened to lofi beats. I use Spotify’s ready-made playlists, and they work an absolute charm.

Disney soundtracks – Okay, hear me out. ‘Be our Guest’ from Beauty and the Beast is surprisingly motivational study music.

Finally, honourable mentions go to any form of classical music, a dark academia playlist if you want to feel like a Hogwarts student, and Taylor Swift (literally, any Taylor Swift album).

Go create those playlists, and let’s get through this semester!

Words by Billy Edwards

Study music, then! In advance – this is going to be a bit scattershot. We’ll start with English Folk Rock of the 60/70’s – an obsession in first year that turned out to be a chilled, pastoral treat. Some recommended albums are Fairport Convention’s “Unhalfbricking”, John Martyn’s “Bless The Weather”, anything with Sandy Denny, Tim Buckley’s “Happy Sad” (his son Jeff’s “Grace” isn’t bad, either), and of course Nick Drake’s evergreen “Pink Moon”, though all three of his albums will enrich your life and studying tenfold. However, sometimes you just want to get down to it, breeze through work and take it all out on the keyboard – “Entertainment!” by Gang of Four, “Pink Flag” by Wire, “Led Zeppelin II”, and everything by The Clash I regularly blasted through first year. Sometimes work can take a lot from you, and so you require something to heal. Here you need Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” or “Hejira”. “Astral Weeks” by Van Morrison, everything Neil Young did in the 1970s, and Radiohead’s “In Rainbows” were albums I turned to. Few things are as calming as America’s greatest band, The Beach Boys – try “Surf’s Up” or “Sunflower”, and of course “Pet Sounds”. And then there’s jazz…