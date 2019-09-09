The Full Sŵn Festival Line-Up Is Out! (Plus More Exciting Sŵn details)

Sŵn festival is coming back to Cardiff for another year, and the line-up is full of some of the best bands in indie right now. Sŵn has announced its final wave of acts for the three day festival. Below you will find information on tickets, the line-up, the venues, and Sŵn’s warm up party at Club Ifor Bach!

Today, Sŵn announced the final wave of acts to the line-up that will take place from the 18th to the 20th of October. Sŵn always brings out the best new artists, showcasing their talent before others, and this year is no different. They have just announced HMLTD, a band who have apparently been described as ‘Bowie and Adam Ant burning up an underground club’. Sŵn described their sets as ‘electronic rock, glamourous with props and costumes that will take you back in time.’ Other mentions go to Casi, who recently released an EP named ‘Sunflower Seeds’. Look Mum, No Computer, Amber Arcades, Working Men’s Club, and Katy J Pearson are other names added to the alluring line-up today.

The full list of the new names are: Asha Jane, audiobooks, Bambara, Brand New Friend, Casi, ConchúrWhite, Creatures, Devon, Dylan Cartlidge, Emma McGrath, Elsa Hewitt, Foxxglove, Free Love, Ghostlawns, Grace Lightman, HMLTD, Honest Thieves, Hyll, John MOuse, Josiah Konder, Krush Puppies, Lauran Hibberd, Lazarus Kane, Liz Lawrence, Look Mum No Computer, Macy, Modern Habits, Natty Paynter, Obey Cobra, Owain Felstead, Patawawa, Plastic Estate, Pozi,Raf Rundell, Rainbow Maniac, Ritual Cloak, Ruthie, Sam Calver, Scavengers, Shadowlark, Slagheap, Sonny Winnebago, Stats, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Super Marine, Tacet, Telgate.

The festival takes place over multiple venues throughout the three days, and this year the venues are: Clwb Ifor Bach (of course!), Fuel, The Moon, Kongs, Beelzebubs, Old Market Tavern, 10 Feet Tall, O’Neills, Tramshed, and Jacob’s Market. An excellent choice of venues for music lovers in Cardiff.

The Sŵn festival website will have information on who is playing where from the 13thof September, so anyone keen on scheduling their gigs better make sure to put that date in their calendars!

Sŵn festival isn’t just your typical music festival however, it also is home to a ‘two day industry event’, partnered with USW (that is the University of South Wales) and curated by Complete Music Update (CMU) on Thursday 17th and Friday the 18th at the Atrium Campus. The event is all about supporting young musicians looking to get into the music industry. Over 20 music industry professionals will share their wisdom and advice for breaking into the music industry, and making a career out of it.

According to the Sŵn festival press release, Adam Williams, Live Manager at Clwb Ifor Bach, who runs the festival said:

“We’re so pleased to see how far the festival has come since we took over last year. This year has so many exciting artists and even more events that we hope will strengthen the music scene in Cardiff and help those that want to be part of the industry.

“It feels really good to build on the success of the past 12 years of Sŵnfestival and continue to unite people in so many different creative ways. We’re looking forward to seeing it all come to life in five weeks.”

Weekend Ticket (2ndRelease) – £65

Friday (2nd Release) – £22.50

Saturday (2nd Release) – £27.50

Sunday (2nd Release) – £22.50

swnfest.com

Full 142 band line up for 2019:

3 Hwr Doeth, Alffa, Alien Tango, Amber Arcades, Ani Glass, Asha Jane, audiobooks, Bambara, Bess Atwell, Big Joanie, Big Thing, Bilge Pump, Bill Ryder-Jones, Black Country New Road, Bloxx, Bodyhacker, Brand New Friend, Bryde, Campfire Social, Casi, Charlotte Adigery, Chastity Belt, CHROMA, The Claque, Clwb Fuzz, The Comet Is Coming, Conchúr White, County Line Runner, Creatures, Cruelty, Darren Eedens & The Slim Pickin’s, Dehd, Denuo, Devon, Do Nothing, Dry Cleaning, Dylan Cartlidge, Eädyth, Easy Life, Egyptian Blue, Elis Derby, Elsa Hewitt, Emma McGrath, False Hope For The Savage, Far Caspian, Fatherson, FEET, Flamingods, Foxxglove, Francis Lung, Free Love, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Ghostlawns, Grace Lightman, Gruff Rhys, Gwilym, Haze, Heavy Lungs, Himalayas, HMLTD, Honest Thieves, Hotel Lux, Housewives, The Howl & The Hum, Hyll, Indian Queens, Jack Perrett, Jerskin Fendrix, Jockstrap, John MOuse, Josiah Konder, Just Mustard, Katy J Pearson, Kidsmoke, Kim Hon, Krush Puppies, Lauran Hibberd, Lazarus Kane, Lice, Liz Lawrence, Look Mum No Computer, Lunar Bird, Macy, Melin Melyn, Modern Habits, MR, The Murder Capital, Natty Paynter, Nilüfer Yanya, Obey Cobra, Orchards, Owain Felstead, Pagan Wanderer Lu, Papur Wal, Patawawa, Pengshui, Pigs x7, Plastic Estate, Porridge Radio, Pozi, Raf Rundell, Rainbow Maniac, Ritual Cloak, Rosehip Teahouse, Rosie Lowe, Rozi Plain, Ruthie, Saint Agnes, Sam Calver, Scalping, Scavengers, Seazoo, Self Esteem, Shadowlark, She Drew The Gun, She Makes War, Sick Joy, Silverbacks, Skating Polly, Skinny Pelembe, Slagheap, Social Contract, Sonny Winnebego, Squid, Stats, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Super Marine, Swimming Tapes, Tacet, Telgate, Threatmantics, Thyla, Tiny Deaths, Tom Ravenscroft (DJ Set), Trudy & The Romance, Twin Peaks, Vistas, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Working Men’s Club, Wych Elm, Ynys, Zooni.

(One of the music editors, Kate Waldock, has highlighted in bold her personal favourites from the line-up this year- and highly recommends you check them out!)

Sŵn Festival Warm Up Party

Don’t get too disheartened about the wait, though, as Club Ifor Bach is hosting a warm-up party on the 29th of September! Magic Gang will take centre stage, with supporting Welsh band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard who are set to go places in the coming year, with widespread attention for their recent new releases.