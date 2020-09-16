Mind your Underwear: Why Victoria Secret isn’t the way to go

This article is the second of a series created for sexual health week.

By Shubhangi Dua

The last six months of living at home with my family and not being able to step out made me reevaluate my lifestyle choices immensely. Those modifications not only include home workouts or eating nutritious food but also wearing healthier and comfortable clothes, specifically intimate apparels. The magnitude of choosing one’s Intimate apparel can vary from woman to woman. As a girl, I never cared for the kind of undergarments I wore as long as I washed them regularly and maintained basic hygiene. My mother insisted upon wearing simple and comfortable undergarments. In other words, she bought them for me.

Eventually, the marketing and advertising of lingerie brands such as Victoria Secrets influenced me and made me want to buy bodacious or simply more colourful undergarments. Little did I know how uncomfortable I would be in an underwired heavily padded bra. A woman’s choice of routinely worn undergarments can often reflect on her sexual health as well.

One day, I stumbled upon the Instagram account @oddobody.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCv76qxjZjK/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

I was transfixed and further discovered the importance of wearing cotton intimates in order to maintain one of the most important parts of a woman’s body. Shira Wheeler’s Oddobody is a brand that produces organic ‘pima’ cotton underwear and intimates specifically prioritising women’s sexual health. Wheeler’s lingerie brand offers a renewal program where you will receive a starter pack of a cotton tank and three pairs of underwear along with a pamphlet on vulva care as well several other topics about sexual health.

Why is it important for women to wear pure cotton underwear?

Cotton is a breathable material that can reduce the chances of getting yeast infections as long as the underwear is light and loose fitting. According to Healthline journal, ‘Candida’, the bacteria responsible for yeast infections “thrives in warm, moist environments.” Therefore, for those prone to yeast infections, wearing tight underwear may make it harder for the vulva to breathe as it retains moisture, making it easier for an infection to grow. Furthermore, the retained moisture can cause occasional vaginal odor and discomfort. Underwear made of artificial fabrics can often cause “chaffing” and irritate the genital skin or even damage the ‘labia majora’, the outer skin of the vagina made of the similar tissue as your lips.

In this world of trends and fast fashion advertising often influences females to opt undergarments that align with the needs of an outfit. Although women who are prone to yeast infections should avoid thongs as much as possible for the benefit of their sexual health. It may let you get away with the visible panty line but it’s not convenient on a regular basis. Moreover, thongs are often made of synthetic fabrics or tightly knit cloth that is almost sticking to the skin of intimate parts. Not only is it uneasy but it absorbs all the moisture including vaginal discharge and body sweat that can cause infections. Therefore, women may want to avoid thongs at all costs, particularly during a workout.

According to ‘Wellness Mama’, “sleeping in a bra, underwire, or tightly fitting bras suppress lymphatic flow.” Also, when the lymphatic flow is suppressed, the lymphatic system cannot be drained adequately due to the breasts being restrained. Ultimately, it could lead to breast cancer. Therefore, one must wear a bra with lighter, breathable fabric such as cotton and bamboo cloth and avoid underwire, latex or other synthetic fabrics as it can confine the breasts. In my perspective, our bodies need to release stress as well along with our minds. In order to feel truly liberated, try wearing an unpadded and non-wired bralette with simple cotton underwear.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s research also proves that 80% of women wear the wrong size bra. “4 out of 5 women are wearing the wrong bra size,” the National Breast Cancer Foundation reports; “for something we wear all day long, the right fit can make all the difference in how our clothes look, how we feel that day, and our ability to live our lives pain free.” Wearing the right brassiere size makes all the difference from your level of comfort to be able to walk freely throughout the day. Needless to say, lingerie fashion for many can be as important too. I can empathise with that. Wearing bodacious, sexy or cute intimate apparel can make you feel powerful, beautiful and can also boost your confidence. However, it is also important to wear the right size bralette made of breathable fabrics so your body does not feel confined.

Here are some recommendations for comfortable, and relatively affordable cotton and bamboo intimate apparels that align with female sexual health.

‘I’m truly a sucker for fashion but I’d rather accommodate fashion with health than health with fashion.’

I haven’t always had a great experience looking for brassieres. In fact, for a few years, I was influenced by the capitalist world of trendy intimate apparel. However, I soon realised that if I can just change my mindset and focus on the health needs of my body, it isn’t so tough to make a change. It’s my body, my rules after all. And yes, I actually made a pros and cons list. Oddobody’s research on women’s intimate body parts also made me rethink the health factor and inspire me to take care of myself. I am a person who is conscious of my health both outside and inside. I believe it’s important for your body to be able to breathe freely while also being comfortable in your own skin. I’m truly a sucker for fashion but I’d rather accommodate fashion with health than health with fashion.

