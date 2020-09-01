Living Abroad Series: Ottawa

Words and image by Lois Brooks

Leaving a small town in the South East of England to live in Wales’ capital was a fairly big adjustment. However, when I heard about the opportunity to study abroad, I knew I just had to find out more…

When applying to study abroad, you are able to research and select from several destinations all over the world, depending on your course. Then you must submit an application for your top three destinations and are then allocated a placement. After submitting my own application, I discovered I was soon to be a Raven at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. I spent the Winter semester there, until COVID resulted in an early flight home. Canada’s capital has a lot to offer – my friend had previously studied there and gave me an insight into what I could expect. The thing that sold it to me was her promise of it being “a winter you’ll never experience again”, and I can safely say she was right.

The one word that springs to mind when thinking about my study abroad experience is ‘joy’ – I found myself smiling from the moment I touched down, and that same smile didn’t budge for the next three months. Ottawa is home to a history of politics and the world’s finest wildlife, as well as also being the countries’ media hub – linking perfectly with my journalism-focused degree. Also, the region has a winter temperature of minus ten or below, so don’t forget to pack your coat!

Reflecting on my term abroad I am overwhelmed with positive memories. I was lucky enough to meet people from all over the globe who I now consider friends for life. Accommodation is a big factor in your university experience and my flat at Carleton was a totally different environment from living in Talybont or Cathays. I was in a flat with two Canadians and a French girl. Socialising with international flat mates gives you the opportunity to learn about and experience new cultures, whilst understanding and appreciating their “normal”.

Carleton has a brilliant exchange team, who offered a shoulder to lean on throughout the whole experience. From the welcome meeting, to an introduction and then Canadian Teatime on a Friday afternoon; they often arranged events for us so that we did not miss any of Canada’s sights. Winter sports is a huge part of life in Canada and I often found myself hitting the slopes at the weekend; there is even a snow sports society to join if you wanted to spend every Sunday at Mont Tremblant. The exchange team set up snow shoeing and sledging so if you didn’t fancy travelling but still wanted to take part then it was accessible for everyone. Carleton University has a huge team spirit and going to watch the ice hockey and basketball games was a massive highlight of mine. I never passed up an opportunity to support the Ravens!

After a lot of research, I knew that I couldn’t return home without trying a beavertail, whether you prefer the classic lemon and sugar or if you wanted to try the savoury option of cheese and garlic a beavertail is a delicacy! The best place to enjoy one is either the original stand in Byward Market or whilst ice skating down Rideau Canal. Being a campus university, the canal is on your doorstep and totally idyllic, whether that be covered in ice in winter or reflecting the sun in spring. As my time abroad progressed, I was able to discover more about why I loved living in Ottawa; it’s a contemporary capital city and political hub, that boasts frequent marches, ensuring everyone has a voice. What’s not to love!

Unfortunately, my time at Carleton was cut short five weeks short. I spent the majority of my last week at my accommodation, as the university had moved to online classes, the gym had closed, and Canada was beginning to lockdown. After three trips to the airport trying to reorganise flights, I was finally heading home. Arriving back at Heathrow in mid-March was not a part of my plan and was utterly bittersweet. On the COVID timeline, I came home four days before lockdown was official; however due to flying from overseas I still had to quarantine. Being reunited with my parents was lovely, but I was sad to leave friends behind so suddenly and it was difficult being unable to see any friends or family on my return.

I believe that moving to Cardiff University allowed me to mature but studying abroad inspired me to flourish. I look back on myself in January and can now say I am a more confident and well-rounded individual. If you are considering a term or year abroad, I would definitely get in contact with the Global Opportunities team here at Cardiff. From underground tunnels, to weekend trips to Montréal, my time spent in Canada was quite simply the best.