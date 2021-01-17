Dungeons, Dragons, Space and Starships: A Look At BioWare’s Past, Present and Future

By Gregor McNeill

Out of all the great developers on the production line that pumps out video games to play on our platforms of choice, I daresay that Bioware has provided me personally with the greatest amount of entertainment. For a lot of people, Skyrim has always been the genre defining, flagship that introduced them to ‘fantasy’ games. And on the other side of the coin, any mention of ‘sci-fi’ is probably most associated Halo, or more recently Destiny. I guess in this regard I’d probably be a bit of an outlier; the Dragon Age and Mass Effect franchises hold a very special place in my heart.

I’ve always been a bit of an RPG nut. I remember playing Baulder’s Gate on my PlayStation 2; a top-down hack and slash fantasy set in the world of dungeons and dragons that I must’ve sunk a tremendous amount of time into, often making very little progress due to the fact that I was probably too young to even know what I was doing. Nonetheless, I loved it. When the PlayStation 3 came out, Dragon Age Origins was the first game my Dad bought. Again, still a bit young to completely understand the actual fundamentals of the game, I still played it religiously. Drawn in by the character creation, lore and fantastic storyline, it felt to me like Lord of the Rings come to life. When all was said and done, I think I’d completed it three times, start to finish, DLCs and all. My experience with Mass Effect was very similar, buying the second in the franchise on a whim, I couldn’t put it down once I’d pressed ‘new game’. It reminded me of my time playing Star Wars Battlefront and yet at the same time, I really felt like I was immersed in a completely unique world. For me, both games hit a perfect balance between enjoyable gameplay and an intensely engaging storyline.

Mass Effect 2 and Dragon Age Origins signal a bygone golden age of BioWare RPGs; however could we see a renaissance on the horizon with new instalments to both of these franchises in the works?

I won’t claim that either franchise is perfect however. Mass Effect 3 famously ended incredibly controversially, so much so that an DLC was released for free that was intended to ‘fix’ it. Obviously the elephant in the room, Mass Effect Andromeda also has to be addressed, a game that I didn’t play because unfortunately, almost everything I heard about it was negative. Dragon Age II, which admittedly I still enjoyed, is by far the weakest game in the Dragon Age trilogy, far too limited in scope and content compared to its predecessor. However, for me Dragon Age Inquisition was a redemption, easing my concerns that maybe the developers had lost their way; it felt much more faithful to Origins in its style and I thought the open world was a welcome addition.

BioWare’s most recent titles Mass Effect Andromeda; a misguided attempt at a spinoff of the Mass Effect series, and Anthem; a generic sci-fi games as a service online shooter, were both received poorly.

I do worry that the last two games that Bioware have produced, have effectively been commercial failures, Andromeda being one of them. As a consumer, I really struggle to understand why Anthem really ever came to be, it always struck me as pretty transparent cash grab and there is now talk of a reboot (since the first iteration completely failed to garner any consistent positive feedback). Regardless, I genuinely am optimistic about the releases of a fifth Mass Effect, and fourth Dragon Age. Trailers have been released, and I found both to be very encouraging. Supposedly, a new ‘veteran’ team has been assembled to make sure that the next entry in the Mass Effect series can put things back on track, and Inquisition very much gave me reason to look forward to another game.

One aspect of these franchises that has always really gripped me is the fact that the storylines across games are intrinsically linked, with choices you make in one game directly passing into another. This garners quite a unique sense that you really are writing your own story, something that I feel the likes of the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series really miss out on. When I’m looking for genuine escapism, the type that fills your mind with a completely different world, these games absolutely deliver. That’s why I’m waiting eagerly, with cautious anticipation, for what’s to come.