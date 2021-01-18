Image by Madeline Howell

By Indigo Jones

Unfortunately, this will be our last edition of the Quench food festival. I’m sad to say that as I leave Quench the food festival will sadly be leaving with me! I created this series to showcase the diversity of our magazine, whether that be a Sri Lankan curry from our food editor Sasha, or the Korean inspired meal from our Film editor. This series has allowed you, as readers, to get to know us editors and our sections better, and I am so thankful for that. So, here we are one last hoorah and what better way to go out than with a famous literary recipe from Neus and our literature section, and a hearty student friendly meal from Henry and our fashion section. So enjoy and thank you for reading!

Literature section

Turnovers by Neus Forner

This recipe is based off of the recipe from the 1868 novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.

Hannah, the housekeeper of the March sisters, was always making turnovers for all the girls. These apple delights would make the perfect snack for cosying up in an armchair by the fire with the perfect book, especially now in the colder months.

“There was a momentary lull, broken by Hannah, who stalked in, laid two hot turnovers on the table, and stalked out again. These turnovers were an institution, and the girls called them ‘muffs’, for they had no others and found the hot pies very comforting to their hands on cold mornings.” – Louisa May Alcott

Ingredients:

6 apples, cored and peeled

3 tbsp raw caster sugar

2 sheets puff pastry

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp butter, melted 2 tbsp water

Method:

1. Start with preheating the oven at 180 c and prepare our baking trays with baking paper.

2.Now we dice the apples very finely and we place them into a saucepan along with 2 tbsp water, 1 tbsp raw caster sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp sea salt, and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg.

3.Cook until apples have softened, and the water has caramelised a little. Remove before the apples become too squishy.

4.Then combine the remaining spices and sugar and give it a good mix.

5.Then prepare 2 sheets of puff pastry and cut them diagonally. Keep cutting diagonally until we have 8 triangles.

6.Now we put our apple mix into one side of the triangle, and we fold over the pastry, pressing down the borders with a fork. We repeat this step with all the triangles and then transfer them to our baking tray.

7.Poke holes on the pastries with a fork and coat them with the melted butter. You can also sprinkle some additional sugar and cinnamon mix on top before baking for around 15 minutes (until the top of the pastry is golden).

I hope you enjoy!

Fashion section

Veggie fajita pasta by Henry Bell

This is one of my favourite meals to have at university as it’s so easy to make and is just a great comfort food meal. Pasta is one of my favourite foods and I’m always trying different recipes to quench my cravings for the carbs. This one has stayed with me since I first tried it and is now a go to meal for me. Though I get that the combination of fajitas and pasta sounds odd, I promise that the mix of cheese, spices and carbs is stunning. I haven’t shared this dish with many people as it’s often been a guilty pleasure meal but those who have tried it (though often not the most sober at the time) have loved it. I hope you do too!

Ingredients:

350g of penne pasta

3 Tablespoons of fajita seasoning

1 onion, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

2 cloves of garlic

180g tub of cream cheese

1 cup of cheddar cheese

150g of Quorn meat free pieces

Method: