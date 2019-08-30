Culture at The Victorious Festival

By Ilona Cabral

Festivals are about so much more than music. They are a volcanic eruption of culture, art, and emotion. They inspire individuals to try something new: to listen to a new band; to explore a new form of art; or to sample a new (somewhat overpriced) food.

In every way, Victorious Festival adhered to this fantastic stereotype. As well as showcasing an incredible line-up, it also provided entertainment for children, adolescents, adults and adults who wanted to act like children. Here are some of the stand-out non-musical aspects of the festival!

Arts and Craft

I am a firm believer that arts and crafts are for everyone. In fact, whenever I attend a festival or event, I inevitably seek out the arts and craft section first – even if my only company is harangued parents and children covered in craft glue and paper. Now, in terms of craft, I was in seventh heaven at Victorious. Stalls in the Kids (and adult) areas provided numerous interesting creative and charitable projects, including building paper and cardboard boats as a part of a local arts show.

However, the paper mâché cherry on the top of the cake was definitely the Flower Crown making section in the VIP area. As fortunate holders of Press wristbands, myself and my journalistic partner were given the luxury treatment (with access to nice toilets, a separate bar with small queues and a myriad of quirky and cool stores to explore). Though we were all too quickly tempted away by the music, we spent an enjoyable half-hour constructing our very own festival appropriate headgear and proudly showed them off to the less lucky ticket holders in the crowds!

Extreme Show

At Victorious, the Southsea Skatepark (one of the most highly respected skateparks in the UK) was located directly opposite the Kids Arena. Throughout the festival, this site provided “mini wheeler” sessions for kids, “roller discos” as well as showcasing some of the park’s talent – from ridiculously talented 12 year olds wheelers to a world champion.

Comedy Tent

Though the comedic wit at Victorious festival can hardly match that of the Fringe, a chorus of chuckles was frequently heard emitting from the gaping flaps of the comedy tent. From toughened bearded comedians with thought-provoking one-liners to youths who ‘attempted’ some more complex jokes, this section of the festival provided an entertaining alternative to the musical stages.

The Kids Area

As a family-friendly festival, Victorious provided a bounty of entertainment to appease children of all ages. It was equipped with all the funfair/ fete favourites, including Inflatables, carousels and face painting stalls. It also provided amusing and active workshops like “lidl mudder”, “jedi workshops” and “kids karaoke” (to inspire the future James Bays’). Meanwhile, “the Beach Area” and an enclosed mini waterpark allowed youngsters to cool off in the bank holiday heat.