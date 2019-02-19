Benidorm Live | Theatre Review

Words by Abby Wilson

This week we’re off to sunny Spain – for the production of Benidorm Live at Cardiff’s New Theatre!

Calling all Benidorm fans! ITV’s award-winning comedy sitcom is celebrating over a decade of hilarity, bringing sunshine and smiles to Cardiff New Theatre’s Stage. For a week only, Monday 18th – Saturday 23rd February, you won’t want to miss your favourite staff and guests from the Solana in Benidorm Live! The BAFTA-nominated show swaps TV screens for the stage for the very first time!

Written and created by Derren Litten, Benidorm Live is a 2-hour production, packed full of sun, sea and lots of laughter. The number of times I’ve seen the hit sitcom Benidorm I can count on one hand. However, seeing it live sounded quite appealing. The crowd was abuzz with those that had clearly been hooked to Derren Litten’s series for over a decade. But whether you’re a big fan of the series or not, the all-inclusive hilarity is a constant belly-chuckler.

Starring Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Sherrine Hewson, Shelley Longworth, Tony Maudsley and Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott. Head down to Wales’ number-one venue to see your favourite stars up close and personal. The beloved characters each got a well-deserved, rapturous applause upon their entry to the stage.

Even if you’ve never seen the series, Benidorm Live is a brilliantly-brash, feel-good show full of fun – the perfect bit of laughter that is guaranteed to make you feel warm on a grey and rainy evening in Cardiff. Loaded with hilarious gags, non-too-subtle innuendos and saucy humour that wouldn’t normally make it past the eyes of OFCOM and pre-watershed TV rules, the sun-kissed sitcom smash is bound to leave you in fits of laughter.

Watch Canuso show off his flamenco dance moves and chiselled six-pack and awe at Shelley Longworth’s powerful voice in the cabaret show. With mistaken identities, holiday romances and rubbish hotel staff, this fast-paced, panto-esque comedy received a well-deserved standing ovation with many impressed at the cast’s excellent performance.

Get ready for suggestive slogan tees, barely-there hot pants and a trip to the Blow N Go salon! The check-in is open, book your tickets now to get your dose of Benidorm sunshine (you can leave the factor 50 at home this time).

Catch Benidorm Live at Cardiff’s New Theatre until 23rd February

Evening shows commence at 7:30pm, with Thursday and Saturday Matinees starting at 2:30pm.