Best Cardiff Uni Societies for Culture Geeks

With Fresher’s Week now in full swing, whether you’re a newbie or a final year student, it’s time to take the plunge and try new things! But it can be extremely difficult to find something you like in the mayhem of the Societies Fair. I know that when I was a Fresher, I didn’t even make it inside the fair as it was too crowded. This is why I’m making a list of six societies you should definitely try out if you love all things culture, so you know what to look for and don’t miss out at the fair.

Book Club

If you’re looking for new friends to talk about your favourite book, exchange titles and just have a laugh, the Book Club is the place to be. Don’t believe me? This is what this year’s committee members have to say: “Book Club is the perfect break from the rush of uni life, allowing you to meet up every week with like-minded people to make friends, eat biscuits, and chat about books! Covering topics from favourite characters to worst film adaptations and children’s books, anyone can get involved!”. What’s more, because you can never have enough books, the society is running a ‘Book Crawl’ for charity on September 28th and a ‘Books You’ve Loved and Loathed’ taster session on October 2nd.

Harry Potter Society

If you like books, chances are you’ve read or will read Harry Potter at some point in your life. Or even if you’re just a fan of the film adaptations, the Harry Potter Society is for you. This year’s president gave Quench an insight on what you can expect: “Our socials range from card games to quizzes, even the occasional karaoke night. We are also a Nerd Varsity society so once a year we have a fortnight of competition with other similar societies to establish who are the kings and queens of the nerds! You don’t have to be a huge fan of Harry Potter to attend; as long as you have a desire to join in and make friends, everyone is welcome at the Harry Potter Society!”. Their first social will be The Sorting Ceremony on October 3rd.

Cardiff University Operatic Society (CUOS)

Have you always wanted to try opera singing but never knew where to start? The Operatic Society might just be what you’ve been looking for. With no previous experience required, CUOS welcomes performers of all backgrounds and abilities, you just need to love opera! This is what this year’s president, Sally Glanfield, had to say: “The society has two major performances, a musical gala night later in the Autumn term and the big production of an opera in the Spring term. The gala usually has a mixture of repertoire ranging from opera to musicals with plenty of opportunities for solos, duets and trios along with big chorus numbers for everyone to get involved. The opera is normally two or three performances with sets and costumes and orchestral accompaniment. It is hard work, but definitely a bonding opportunity for everyone involved”. This year’s production will be Gluck’s ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’. So what are you waiting for? The first GIAG event is on October 2nd.

Disney and Musical Theatre Society

Whether you’re a seasoned musical theatre performer or just love singing along to Frozen with friends, this society is loads of fun for everyone! Activities include movie and quiz nights, trips to the theatre, but also cabarets, open mic nights and workshops if you fancy something more practical. The first GIAG event is a quiz night on October 4th.

Photography Society

The Photography Society is the ideal place for everyone who loves taking photos, be it with their phone or a professional camera. They organise photography-themed meetings, talks and workshops around Cardiff, where you can get to know like-minded people while enhancing your photography skills. If you like spending time outdoors, they organise trips to amazing places such as the Breacon Beacons. Moreover, you can join their Facebook group where you can grab opportunities for photographers wanted and get some real experience, should you wish to make a career in photography. What’s not to love? Head over to their Facebook page to find out more.

Cardiff Student Media (CSM)

I’ll admit it might sound a bit like I’m furthering my own cause, but hear me out. As cliché as it sounds, joining CSM was the best thing I did during my time at university. Student media range from magazine and news journalism to radio and TV. Not only is it a great way to gain some experience in journalism, but it also gives access to many opportunities if you love culture. You can review your favourite theatre performance or musical, write about the latest trends, or even have your own show on Cardiff Uni’s very own Xpress Radio. What are you waiting for?

