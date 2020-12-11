Pull Up For Panto!

Will Pantomime save 2020?

Adapting to new ways of life has been an inevitable process during the pandemic, with social distancing in every social setting and more hand sanitizing than anyone’s hands have ever known before. Yet, the creative and cultural industries are continuing to show us how they will still strive and entertain the world even in the midst of uncertainty.

Following the success of drive-in cinema’s across the globe and interactive events in the summer, theatres have decided to construct never before drive-in pantomimes in order to salvage the Christmas spirit after an inexorably bad year.

Source: Rupert Oberhauser / Alamy Stock

Traditional pantomimes are a part of many families’ Christmas regime, without them, the spirit of the season may not reach its full capability. Car Park Panto will allow families all over the United Kingdom to experience a friendly social distanced Christmas performance at countless outdoor venues from Cardiff to Manchester.

Partnering with the Birmingham Stage Company and Horrible Histories, the pantomime’s theme follows a young boy who is desperately trying to save Christmas, much like the company itself. Although the show is not strictly speaking a panto, the show a ‘Horrible Christmas’ is an oxymoron for the next best thing.

From the comfort of your own car, the show will illustrate the history of Christmas using famous stars such as Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, and King Henry VIII (of course taking a daybreak from beheading to save Christmas).

Source: Car Park Panto / Illustration © Martin Brown

Not only eliminating fears of an un-festive holiday, Car Park Panto’s guidelines have been proved completely safe by the government as a COVID secure event where you do not need to leave your car or even open your window. Tickets can be scanned through your windows from your phone and all vehicles will be instructed to park 2 meters apart, which we should already be used to by now.

The only time you are prohibited to leave your vehicle is if you need to use the lavatories, purchase some festive food from the stalls (using contactless, obviously) or if someone has let one loose.

Will Pantomimes save us, or will we save them?

Since COVID, pantomimes all over the United Kingdom have been canceled and put to a halt throughout the year. Venues including Cardiff’s New Theatre and Mold’s Theatre their pantomimes, leaving countless performers and companies at a great artistic and economic loss.

Pantomimes are crucial for many theatres’ earnings, resulting in theatres across the UK losing up to £10 million. Chief executive Fiona Gibson of Capital Theatres said the cancellation of pantomimes at the beginning of the year was the “biggest blow” to face the industry since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Due to COVID guidelines limiting theatre audiences to 20 percent of their capacity, multitudes of shows have been written off, yet the recent creation of drive-in theatres has allowed shows to begin again.

Saving the Arts

To help these wonderful businesses, venues, and performances continue, take part in what drive-in pantomimes have to offer this Christmas. If you and your family are looking for a safe event to entertain and educate yourself and the kids this holiday, a ‘Horrible Christmas’ is definitely for you.