Review | Winter Wonderland

By Ilona Cabral

Are you feeling Christmassy yet? Whatever your answer, head along to Cardiff’s magical Winter Wonderland to get in the festive mood!

Jam packed with fun and festive attractions, this Christmas central is one of the must-go places this season. Here’s a breakdown of some of the fabulous things available to do, see and eat there!

Rides

The Winter Wonderland is full of rides suitable for both adults and children (or perhaps more nervous adults!). It has the classic funfair rides: the dodgems; wurlitzers and a fun House. However, the jewel of the Wonderland is definitely the enormous Tower ride. Claiming to be the highest drop tower in the world this ride will send your stomach into knots – in the best possible way!

Admiral Ice Rink

After making the most of the rides, you can then head over to the Admiral Ice Rink; strap on your skates and spend an hour enjoying one of the best winter sports! There is also a student discount on all ice skating sessions, meaning that tickets are only £8 at peak times and £7 off-peak for students.

Fun Fair

As well as the typical fun fair rides, the wonderland is full of Fun Fair-esk stalls, including ball tosses, a robin hood shooting game and many more! Whose student house wouldn’t look better with a giant stuffed tiger/ unicorn/ elf?

Food and Drink

However, if you’re looking for a more relaxed experience, you should check out some of the delicious food and drink stalls around the Fair. From traditional hot dogs and churros to decadent hot chocolates there is something for everyone!

Alternatively, if you want a sit down grab a bite to eat, a brew (or something stronger) head over to Sur la Piste, the ultimate après ski-lodge chalet away from the slopes. In this cosy and traditional cabin you can relax, socialise and enjoy the views over Cardiff’s winter Wonderland.

Shops

Finally, if you want to sort some of your Christmas presents early, why not wander around the Fair’s many unique stalls? From handmade decorations to more traditional Welsh gifts, there are definitely some hidden gems.

Head on down to Cardiff’s little slice of Christmas; whether you want to gorge yourself, send your stomach into knots or just have a wander around Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland is a great afternoon or evening out.

Photo credits: Ilona Cabral and Cardiff Photography Society