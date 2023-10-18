Sober October vs Oktoberfest: Drinking Culture at University and Alcohol-Free Things To Do in Cardiff

Words by Ellie Young

It is an indisputable fact: drinking is embedded in our university culture. Week after week of society events, Students’ Union nights and irrefusable pub deals foster a social life rotating around alcohol. Of course, it feels like the natural path to follow: a new place, new people and complete freedom are reason enough to point one towards the ‘social lubricant’ of drink. On top of that, FOMO is a deadly phenomenon that gets even the strongest of us, however drinking is not obligatory to have a good time!

A couple of nights out and a few cheeky pub trips a week can easily be justified and do prove a legitimate way to release from the pressures of mounting work. However, while this rapidly becomes the norm for many, it simultaneously contributes to the alienation and isolation of those less inclined towards these university rituals. It has reached a point where alcohol has become so normalised that friends have admitted to wanting to look as if they were drinking to avoid the probing questions. ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ ‘Is something wrong with you?’ All these comments can amount to students altogether ceasing to come out if not for sheer lack of alternative activities.

The occurrence of Sober October, an event by Macmillan Cancer Support to raise money by going alcohol-free to fund critical services for cancer patients, makes this conversation even more relevant. Equally, it necessitates a wider discourse on sober opportunities for fun which I shall discuss later. The sheer magnitude of encouragement garnered (nearly £900,000 was raised within the first half of the month) is evidence enough of the impact of the initiative while it additionally draws our attention to the genuine health concerns of drinking.

I am by no means telling everyone to put down the bottle at once although the benefits of reducing alcohol consumption or going alcohol-free deserve suitable recognition. Firstly, from personal experience, the financial and physical drain of drinking is an overlooked repercussion of university life (a problem reduced by sticking to the J2Os and a reasonable sleep schedule). Moreover, I can’t speak for everyone but the crushing hangxiety after a night of drinking is enough to have me reconsidering every decision over the entirety of the next day. This leads me onto perhaps one of the most crucial considerations: alcohol is a depressant and has been proven to be the drug with the worst effect on society by Professor David Nutt. In an age increasingly concerned with mental health, the chemical reactions inducing negative feelings of anxiety, depression and anger in the brain should be more widely acknowledged and understood.

On a lighter note, coinciding with Sober October is Oktoberfest: the largest traditional folk festival and travelling carnival in the world, originating in Germany. The event functions as an appreciation of culture, bringing together all types of people to appreciate the history, experience, food and drink. The act of congregating for a special occasion demonstrates alcohol being enjoyed and integrated within a larger celebration without being the sole attraction of the event (despite common assumption). Accessibility to alternative activities like trying traditional foods, partaking in games, enjoying a range of live music and much more are relevant to the discussion of university culture. Although drinking is often viewed as a pillar of the university experience, we should by no means overlook the opportunities Cardiff has to offer outside of the club.

That brings me onto some sober suggestions. I find one of the most fundamental parts of university life that upholds a culture of drinking is the tendency to socialise in the evening. In that vein of thought, I propose that a balance of day and nighttime activities is necessary to sustain a healthy social life. One of the most individual and favourite spots in Cardiff is Scaredy Cats. This café offers the chance to play free board games over a cup of coffee with friends; the perfect way to spend a Saturday morning. Carrying on the spirit of competitiveness, bowling and mini golf (for example Treetop Adventure Golf) are the perfect activities to provide a chance for conversation, fun and an alcohol-free environment. Moving further afield, Barry Island and Cardiff Bay are both relatively cheap options for a group day out. Simply hop on the train for a little over £5, enjoy a change of scenery and the classic fish and chips at the seaside. So, sizing up the consequences of so-called liquid death next to the sober alternatives is reason enough to see university life in a light besides the booze. No shame in sobriety.