The Value of the Book itself: How Second Hand Books Bring People Together.

Words by Josef Swindell

In the process of reading or purchasing a second hand book you will make a connection with another human. Second hand books are valuable due to this as you gain an association with a book that could have easily been neglected or thrown away. You could even learn the thoughts of previous owners due to a books annotations. These are only a few thing a preloved book can do, but there will forever be ways in which they can bring joy.

Since moving to university, I knew I wanted to diversify my own reading selection. Fictional characters such as Esther Greenwood and Holden Caulfield became a huge influence in this decision. I became committed to immerse myself in more classics, whilst too remaining close to my love of contemporary modern literature. Due to this desire my love and appreciation for second hand books grew strong, I saw how accessible they were and I soon learnt to see the positive impacts of them.

Whether you get absorbed in autobiographies or engrossed in erotic fiction, there is no reason to ignore second hand books. They hold sentimental value due to it being loved by a previous owner, which makes you appreciate it even more. New and digital books will never allow you to have the same experience as this. Buying a second hand book is also economically and sustainably better.

I immediately rejected the idea of obtaining a Kindle or an Audible subscription as I knew my reading experience would not be as fulfilling. I instead learnt to love the ineffable charm a physical book can offer. I discovered the second hand retailer World of Books, this enabled me to buy affordable, high quality books. It also enabled me to have no shame in spending money, I was not confronted with the extortionate prices of new books. I did not have to put pressure on myself to spend money as I saw them as being more justifiable.

World of Books offer many bargains throughout the year and I have been successful in securing many of these. I was able to get four second hand books for the price of three, spending under nine pounds and obtaining free shipping. Considering you will often spend more than ten pounds on a brand-new book from Waterstones, it is worth considering the economic benefits a second hand book has to offer. Second hand books also benefit the environment and provide greater accessibility to all. World of Books was recognised as a B Corporation in 2019 for its “high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.”

Annotations in second hand books play a huge role in increasing its sentimental value, not only to its original owner, but to people who inherit it later as their own. I know I would personally jump at the opportunity to own a annotated copy of Hemingway’s, The Sun Also Rises, knowing for a fact that the annotations itself would be incredibly fascinating. I would even say it would be more interesting than the actual book itself. An annotation in a book can hold a lot of significance. There have been times in history where a simple annotation can be a catalyst for developing and inspiring something even bigger. The 1975 was named after a scribbling that Healy discovered on his copy of On the Road by Jack Kerouac. The uniqueness of a connection, forged by two strangers, via a preloved paperback can never be found in a new or digital copy.

Personally I have also taken great pleasure in exploring the second hand book shops in Cardiff, I would highly recommend you do the same. All are charming and inviting to a degree that WHSmith would never be able to replicate. You can find these literary charms all throughout Cardiff. Some examples include: Bear Island located in Cardiff Market; Oxfam Books, on St. Mary Street and Troutmark in Castle Arcade. You will be able to immerse yourself in many literary genres, ranging from scholarly journals to fantasy novels, or sheet music to manga. You will encounter so many books and you will be able to interact with people that too share a love for literature.

On a recent visit to Troutmark, I encountered the works of the literary fellow Richard King, who called the establishment “one of the finest in the UK”. This hypothesis was then confirmed when I had a conversation with one of the Troutmark employees. I know for a fact that this interaction will always be remembered. I was approached in a friendly manner and went away feeling humbled.

So, as you can see second hand books are incredibly valuable as they bring people together in many different forms. They are also incredibly accessible due to its economic benefits. The unique nature of these experiences are ones that people should not miss.