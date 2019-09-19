Download’s Games to Watch 2019

With so many games coming out this year, it can be difficult to keep an eye on the horizon. With Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Borderlands 3 kicking off this thrilling quarter of games, Download is here to offer a few other picks to watch out for.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (25/10/19)

By Josh Ong

Having heard the desperate pleas of fans thirsty for a new addition to the Modern Warfare lineup, Call of Duty has finally returned onto a list of anticipated games with their seemingly unimaginative forthcoming release, Modern Warfare.

It’d be easy to throw away this game as merely fan service; something to give the fans to keep them quiet for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, Modern Warfare aptly avoids treading down the easiest paths.

The ‘Golden age’ of Call of Duty, the first Modern Warfare through to Modern Warfare 3, has long defined the formula through which the franchise can succeed. A combination of short time-to-kill, easily accessible ‘run and gun’ playstyles and short matches established CoD as the undefeated champion of casual shooters. In terms of the recent history of the franchise, CoD has struggled in finding the correct balance of new and old to retain even the most loyal of fans.

From the positive reaction to the initial teaser release through to the continued elation from the ongoing public beta tests, it’s clear that Activision have succeeded in rediscovering that sweetspot. By maintaining the core mechanics that allured fans into the game over a decade ago alongside more tactical aspects, in the form of weapons mounting and tactical breaches, they have triumphantly increased the height of the skill ceiling, all whilst maintaining the same ease of accessibility.

Whether it’s Battlefield style 64 player chaotic brawls or tactical and game-sense based 2v2 competitive showdowns, Modern Warfare sets to put Call of Duty back on the map.

Death Stranding (8/11/19)

By Lewis Empson

‘Death Stranding’ is a game shrouded in mystery; information about plot and characters seen in press conference trailers and gameplay clips have been vague at best and yet it is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year. From the twisted yet fascinating mind behind the ‘Metal Gear’ franchise and the infamously terrifying (and cancelled) ‘Silent Hill’ reboot known as ‘PT’, Hideo Kojima is making an explosive return to the gaming scene after parting ways with Konami game studios in late 2015. Death Stranding boasts a cast that could easily be confused with that of a Hollywood blockbuster; Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange), Léa Seydoux (Spectre) and Margaret Qualey (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) just to name a few.

The game is set to be an action-adventure style with a sprawling map of a fractured, post-apocalyptic United States. You play as Sam, a delivery man tasked with delivering cargo across the United States with the goal of uniting the isolated cities and, in turn, society… sounds simple right? Of course there are the invisible, fish themed oil monsters to watch out for, but fear not apparently babies can sense their presence and that’s why everyone carries one around in vats strapped to their chests; also your main defence against said monsters is to pee using the urination mechanic; this is sure to be a unique gameplay experience. The mystery and unconventionality of the game as well as the pedigree behind it absolutely make Death Stranding something to get excited about and I for one can’t wait to explore and experience it.

Doom: Eternal (22/11/19)

By Mike O’Brien

DOOM (2016) was easily one of the best shooter campaigns in recent memory, and this year’s DOOM Eternal seems only to build on its predecessor’s legendary foundations. Players assume the role of the Doom Slayer, a bloodthirsty husk of grit and armour whose only purpose, desire, and ambition is to kill demons in the most gruesome fashion possible. Aside from being a psychotic goregasm, DOOM is amongst the most, if not the most, fluid shooters of our time. Its gameplay is driven by vampiric momentum. No health regeneration and no health pickups – you can only heal by ripping and tearing through foes whilst dodging an onslaught of demonic firepower. With new movement options, such as a dash and a grappling hook, new guns (a shoulder-mounted flamethrower!) and new enemies to outfox and obliterate, DOOM Eternal is a guaranteed success in the making.

The Outer Worlds (25/10/19)

By Mike O’Brien

If Fallout 4’s linear conversations and lack of player agency left a sour taste in your mouth, then boy oh boy, do I have news for you! The Outer Worlds is the latest game from Obsidian Entertainment, a strong contender for the best writers in the RPG business. Not only that, but The Outer Worlds is a spiritual successor to Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas, the internet’s favourite entry to the franchise. A sci-fi first-person shooter defined by its character specialization, meaningful dialogue options, and gorgeous environments, The Outer Worlds is looking a whole lot like the Fallout game everybody wanted, where having a silver tongue is just as useful in a conflict as having a big iron.