A Winter Look Book – What Some Of Our Contributors Are Wearing This Season.

Words By Manon Jones – Winter Markets

As December and the festive season arrives, like everyone else, I cannot wait to visit all the Christmas markets, winter wonderland and every other festive event around Cardiff this year. For a trip to winter wonderland or a Christmas market, I’ll be making sure that I’m wrapping up extra warm and layering as much as possible to keep as warm as possible, as I’ve learnt not to underestimate the cold weather of Cardiff recently. For comfort and warmth, I’ll be wearing my trustee black Doc Martens boots (with an essential pair of thick socks). I’ll be pairing those with a long black faux leather trench coat from Bershka to keep me wrapped up. Underneath, I’ll be wearing a black mini skirt from Zara with tights. On top, I’ll be wearing a light purple fluffy jumper also from Zara. To finish, I’ll be wearing an oversized chunky cream knitted scarf from Bershka to complete the outfit.

Words By Monica Garcia – A New York Holiday

If you were to go on a winter holiday, what would you wear? This year, coats, layering, leather clothing, and big boots have all been trending this winter period. So why not pay an ode to these Christmas trends during your getaway?

A New York holiday is the best example to use. Not only is it one of the fashion capitals, but it is also the Christmas capital. From the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree, to Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show, to a chilly Central Park and many more attractions. You would definitely need the perfect outfit when touring all of these to make your holiday photos stand out.

When styling your holiday outfits, we need to be mindful of the cold weather. Therefore, on the top I would wear a long black sleeve cropped top, layered with a thick cropped cardigan (of course buttoned up). On the bottom, I would wear a mini black leather skirt, with tights coupled with thick over the knee socks. For shoes, I would wear chunky leather platform black boots to tackle any snow or ice that there may be. For my coat, I would use this opportunity to throw in a pop of colour, thus pairing the outfit with a gentle coloured green afghan coat. To top the outfit off, I would combine the outfit with layered gold necklaces and rings, gold hoops and a cute shoulder bag, big enough to carry my items across New York.

Words By Chantalle El Sharkawy – New Year’s Eve

It is officially December, you know what that means. Christmas is approaching and not long after that, it is officially the New Year! I have taken the time to style a stunning outfit that although may seem a bit over the top, I truly do live by the belief that being over-dressed is far better than being underdressed. This is especially applicable after Covid-19 which has interrupted many celebrations that took place around the world last year, hence why it’s time to make up for lost time by looking fashionable, and better than ever before.

‘Faye’ is the name of the dress I have chosen; this is available at the House of CB. The blue satin corset midi dress is sexy as it has a slit with a low-cut top, however, it still manages to communicate elegance through the tone/colour selected. It is one that is delicate and suits a range of complexions which is appreciated. The dress has many folds that almost mimic waves in the ocean, creating an alternative dimension to the overall look. I have decided to accessorize this with pearl earrings from Monica Vinader, in order to make the outfit more sophisticated. The necklace I have chosen has been hand-picked from Lily and Roo. I have decided to pair this with heels are from ASOS (Public Desire), in white with plaited gold detailing. To finalise the radiant outfit, I have found a one-of-a-kind bag from Cult Gaia and Boom! Your New Year’s look is complete!

Words By Maggie Gannon – A Festive Date

With the festive season comes a whole host of date ideas, whether this be with friends or a partner there is plenty to choose from. Perhaps Ice-skating around Cardiff Castle takes your fancy? Or maybe a simple dinner date is just enough. However, Cardiff’s weather can be pretty unpredictable and although a nice cosy restaurant might make you break a sweat in a puffer coat, you may well be thankful for it during the cold and wet trek back home.

Layering is once again, certainly key to surviving Cardiff’s winter and being prepared for most outcomes certainly isn’t ever a bad thing. For a festive dinner date, I would be opting for a long sleeve mini dress, perhaps in black or another dark winter shade like green. With this, I would pair an oversized warm coat (probably a fluffy one although these aren’t the best in the rain). To add some extra warmth, I would be adding tights and a cool scarf, and finishing the look with a pair of chunky boots – perhaps some longer ones, although, I would probably skip the tights with these! To round off this I would pick out one of my many small shoulder bags as these are the perfect size for all my essentials including fitting a small umbrella in just in case!