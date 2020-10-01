Affordable, Sustainable or Splurge-worthy? Here are some of the best places to find amazing male and female loungewear.

Words by Rachel Citron

Loungewear has become a cult staple in any wardrobe. Sales have boomed as a result of the pandemic with consumers swapping jeans for joggers as comfort is key. The BBC reported in April that when the lockdown began in March, the UK online demand for loungewear had soared 322%. The data was collected by LoveTheSales.com which is a website that aggregates sale items for over 850 retailers and clearly reflected a massive modification in consumer behaviour. The major fashion players, such as ASOS, have also noticed this shift and, as a result, are producing and buying more loungewear in almost any and every colour and pattern imaginable. They have also invested in loungewear promotions on their website as these items are attracting customers.

Who wants to be sitting from Zoom call to Zoom call in a tight pair of jeans, when the perfect loungewear set seems so effortlessly simple and comfortable to wear? Since it is evident that the social distancing requirements are not going away any time soon, and with many university activities having transferred online, more Zoom work and social events it seems that loungewear will continue to be the popular choice. Undeniably some loungewear can be costly, especially when purchasing sets. You will notice that just adding one or two sets to your basket can create a pricey checkout. Below is a list of brands which produce amazing loungewear including sustainable, affordable ranges and even a few brands perfect to treat yourself now or even to just keep in mind for black Friday (yes, I’m talking about November one month from Christmas!) Click on the links to shop a few favourite loungewear pieces from a number of different brands.

AFFORDABLE:

MISSGUIDED – Womens / MENNACE – Mens:

Missguided is a firm fashion favourite; this online fast fashion brand is immensely popular with anything and everything one needs in their wardrobe. Their dedicated loungewear section is amazing for picking up loungewear. An amazing aspect of Missguided is that not only are the options on the website stylish, but their clothes are super affordable, making this site arguably unbeatable as a one shop destination for loungewear. From almost any colour, to a never-ending selection of patterns that can be purchased in sets or co-ords, Missguided has loungewear covered. Additionally, with amazing deals constantly rolling out on the website, such as extra money off sales, student discounts, amazing delivery prices and, of course, free returns, this is perfect affordable option for loungewear. Some favourites include a classic pair of joggers, or a unique cowl neck style cropped sweatshirt. Missguided also has their own male fashion brand, MENNACE, offering an essentials range where you can find amazing loungewear options. From sweatshirts in almost any colour desired, crewnecks and matching joggers and shorts, this matches the female Missguided as a great destination for men’s loungewear.

These “Grey marl oversized 90’s joggers” are a classic wardrobe staple which will allow you to be both stylish and importantly comfortable in a simple style. Price: Joggers: £20 – discounts can be applied.

MENNACE have some great options for men’s loungewear. This neutral coloured “Sand Essentials Signature High Neck Sweatshirt” is superb for this autumn and the high neck will be sure to keep you warm. Price: £25 – discounts can be applied.

SUSTIANABLE:

Both Men’s and Women’s H&M

Similarly, affordable, yet amazingly sustainable, H&M’s Conscious range is a perfect destination for ethically conscious loungewear. H&M has long been a fashion favourite, becoming a universal brand targeted at both male and female consumers. Their website explains all about their conscious products, in which they are committed to making products that are stylish and affordable in a sustainable way. To find the Conscious garments simply look out for the green Conscious hashtag, to qualify for this H&M states that a product must contain at least 50% sustainable materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester. H&M is highly suitable for basic items and have some amazing chic or simple loungewear both coming in one-off pieces, as well as the ability to shop sets. H&M also often have promotions and discounts especially for students. What a great combination, a trustworthy brand that is affordable, stylish and committed to making sustainable clothing. H&M favourites for both male and female include oversized sweatshirts in neutral colours as well as the ribbed knit trousers if you fancy a change from joggers. For males, the stylish leg pocket joggers have great appeal showcasing the incorporation of a unique detail that is added to an everyday basic to improve both the style and usefulness.

If you fancy a switch up from a classic pair of joggers these “ribbed trousers” made with organic cotton are a great choice. This can easily be paired with any oversized hoodie or sweatshirt. (These trousers are also available in a Anthracite grey) Price: £19.99

These men “Leg-pocket joggers” are ta classic pair of men’s joggers however with a useful twist. As a result of being part of conscious range these will no doubt be extremely comfortable and a firm favourite. Price: Joggers: £24.99

SPLURGE-WORTHY:

Richer and Poorer on REVOLVE and Men’s Calvin Klein on ASOS

As Loungewear has become a firm favourite during the recent months, I have recently come across the brand Richer and Poorer. The Californian brand’s effortless laid-back style is evident within their clothing, emphasising that comfort is key with everyday essentials for both men and women in the comfiest high quality, cosiest fabrics. It has amassed a cult following becoming a loungewear favourite with huge wait-lists. The Insider’s review of this brand labels Richer and Poorer “Uncomplicated and comfortable.” There is everything under the bracket of loungewear from basics to intimates. In comparison to Missguided and H&M prices, Richer and Poorer retail prices are, admittedly, very high end being around £72 for classic sweatpants and £42 for their “Relaxed Pullover.” However, when you think about the prices of Urban Outfitters this isn’t that shocking. As this is an international USA based company, they often do deals for shipping. Additionally, online clothing brand Revolve stock Richer and Poorer women’s clothing. Their policy for UK Shipping is amazing, with free delivery on order over £70 with taxes and duties included and free returns, this is the perfect destination to shop this splurge-worthy brand. Favourites include the Relaxed Pullover and Sweatpants in Evergreen. Sometimes, you deserve a treat or can snap up an offer to reduce the cash required. Perhaps this is a birthday gift or Christmas list item, you never know? For male shoppers looking to splurge on loungewear, a go to brand is undeniably popular Calvin Klein, known for producing high quality loungewear. This is a classic place to shop loungewear, however, not without the brand’s hefty price tag. It is possible to bag a reduction through sales on websites like ASOS or like Richer and Poorer if you deserve a treat once in a while. Look out for deals and subscribe to websites and you will often catch a bargain.

The quality of this “Relaxed Pullover in this Tye Dye” material is 100% cotton ensuring that the feel will be amazing. The Tye-Dye is also very on trend making this highly stylish and even more worth the splurge. Price: Revolve – £47 – duties and taxes included. Revolve often have sales and discounts!