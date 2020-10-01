The Alchemist Swap Shop

By Indigo Jones

On October 13th, Cardiff’s hub for extravagant and magical cocktails, The Alchemist is teaming up with Grey Goose and social enterprise Foodinate to collect donations for foodbanks. They are calling for people to bring in non-perishable items of food and in exchange donators will receive a free cocktail. So, you are not only raising awareness of food poverty and the use of food banks but also you are able to try one of their colourful cocktails.

Last year’s Swap Shop saw over 3,000 donations collected, and they don’t intend to stop there as they go in to their second year of the initiative! The Alchemist has indeed focused on tackling food poverty as seen through their ongoing partnership with Foodinate. Since their partnership began in May 2018, they have provided 65,000 meals for the social enterprise, as they provide hot and nourishing to local communities when guests order items marked with the Foodinate logo.

The Culture and Talent director at The Alchemist, Hannah Plumb, says “we love the work carried out by Foodinate. It’s a truly fantastic initiative tackling food poverty across the country which is an issue we’re passionate about at The Alchemist.”

She continued by stating that, “The Swap Shop is a fun and engaging way to encourage customers to donate to their local food banks, who need our support now more than ever.”

This is evident due to Covid-19's negative effect on the undeniable increase in people relying on foodbanks. According to the Trussell Trust, 100,000 households have used foodbanks for the first time as a result of lockdown. Initiatives like the Swap Shop are further important during the Winter period, and the usage of foodbanks inevitably will increase over the Christmas holidays.

The event will be held for one day, on Tuesday the 13th of October, make sure to grab a tin and get yourself down there! They will only accept unopened and in date; tinned dried and packaged foods, that being said be mindful of this when donating. It is limited to one cocktail per person, although if you would like to bring more than one food item or bigger donations that is encouraged, after all this is for an important cause. The donations will then be taken to The Oasis charity who will then be able to help those in need. Don’t forget that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and therefore the Alchemist will be respecting distancing measures, and through doing so are offering takeaway cocktails for those who are unable to stay at the venue. So, trade in your usual tinnies, for a tin and a truly magical colour changing cocktail made by their trained mixologists!