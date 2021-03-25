LGBTQ+ Beauty Brands to Support

Words by Dominic Bramley-Carr

Openly queer-owned and queer-targeted businesses are few and far between, especially in the typically conformative beauty world. A lot of the time, queer people are brought to the forefront by brands alongside Pride palettes, normally for one month a year. However, we’ve compiled a list of amazing LGBTQ+ beauty brands, many of which aim to fight stereotypes and redefine the beauty world to include the queer people who’ve been excluded.

We Are Fluide

We Are Fluide is known for their gender inclusive cruelty-free cosmetics, with dramatic glitters and glosses for every occasion. It was founded by Laura Kraber and Isabella Giancarlo to rectify the absence of queer beauty brands and celebrate all different types of beauty and it has become incredibly popular for its creative colourful makeup lines.

It’s especially known for its lip products, with the Candy Bar Liquid Lipstick retailing at £15 and the Dreamhouse Lip Gloss at £10.

Volition Beauty

With a wide range of skincare for every skin type, Volition Beauty is unique not only because of its fantastic products but in the way that they are created. As one of the first crowdsourced brands in the beauty industry, they receive submissions of product ideas from customers and turn the best into fully realised formulas, available to buy on their website.

A bit more on the splurge side, their most famous products are their Strawberry-C Brightening Serum, which can be bought for £36, and their Turmeric Brightening Polish, retailing at £32.

Hi Wildflower

Founded by the queer Bangladeshi novelist Tanaïs, Hi Wildflower is renowned for its exquisite perfumes, as well as its collaboration with cultural icons such as Jenny Zhang and Alok.

Their luxury perfumes can be shipped from the US and are currently on sale, with the Night Blossom Extrait de Parfum reduced to $100/£72.

Jecca Blac

Jecca Blac is a pioneering brand creating gender-free makeup, specifically makeup products designed for trans individuals. Wales’ own Jessica Blackler, born in Llandaff, created the brand after working as a makeup artist in London and seeing the lack of resources for trans women in the industry. The website not only showcases their fantastic products, but also how-tos and tutorials for those starting to experiment.

Jecca Blac’s most popular product is their first, the Correct and Conceal Palette, which retails for £20 and was the first concealer to have been marketed to cover beard shadow.

Noto Botanics

The amazing queer makeup artist Gloria Noto founded this sustainable botanical-based beauty brand, including cleansers, serums, moisturisers and makeup. It’s described as being designed for ‘genderless multi-use function’ and can be used on ‘all your parts’.

It’s famous for its Deep Serum, available for £56, and its Multi-Benne Stain Stick, available for £19.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Already a staple in the fashion and beauty industry, Marc Jacobs Beauty is another queer-owned business renowned for quality and creativity. With a classic range of makeup and skincare products catering to every need, you can create an elegant look for any occasion.

For a sultry dramatic look, pick up the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, retailing at £25, and for when your day needs brightening up, make sure to use the Glow Away Dewy Coconut Face Luminizer, available for £28.

KimChi Chic

Founded by incredible RuPaul’s Drag Race drag queen KimChi, KimChi Chic has vibrant eyeshadow palettes, stunning highlighters and glittery glosses, all at very reasonable prices. This brand is perfect for creative colorful looks and comes from a fantastic queer makeup artist.

Our top pick is the Juicy Velvet eyeshadow palette, which comes with a range of shimmer shades and retails at just £12!

Taya Beauty

With products made sustainably from rare ingredients from the Amazon, Taya Beauty uplifts Amazonian communities and bring traditional beauty recipes for hair, body and skin. All products are vegan and sulphate-free, which is especially important when it comes to hair as they don’t strip away the natural oils that keep it soft and shiny.

One of their best products is their Amazon White Clay Advanced Blend Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, which can be bought for $39/£28.35.

Non Gender Specific

Non Gender Specific, founded by Andrew Glass, is a skincare and fragrance brand creating simplified beauty regimes designed ‘for all humans’, regardless of gender. Their ‘Everything’ range consists of four products which can be used for every skin type and tone.

The Everything Serum, which was their debut product, is available for $68/£48 and has become something of a cult product.

Flower Beauty

Last but not least is Flower Beauty, created by bisexual actress Drew Barrymore, which aims to provide a wide range of affordable high quality products. They’re also 100% cruelty free!

Their bestsellers are the Celestial Skin Elixir, retailing at £16.99, and the Warrior Princess Mascara, retailing at £10.99.