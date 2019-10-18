London Fashion Week SS20: A Reflection

By Kristie O’Connor

September 13th until September 19th 2019 – these are the dates that everyone in the Fashion industry had in their calendars. One week celebrating fashion; designers representing and expressing their exemplary ideas, whether through style, material or colour. As a lover of fashion myself, I’ve collected information and a few of my favourite looks to give you the ultimate rundown on three of the most talked about collections of LFW Spring/Summer 2020: Molly Goddard, Burberry and Victoria Beckham.

Molly Goddard, a designer from London, describes her work as a way for women to be ‘comfortably over-dressed’. Known for her signature bold designs (including quite a lot of tulle), Goddard has always stated that she is a lover of fabric, using excess amount to create a ruffled and dishevelled look, which is exactly what she was going for within this SS20 collection. Telling British Vogue, Goddard stated that this collection was a “love letter to texture”, making most of the designs slightly billowed and not always shapely; challenging their wearability, but in a quirky and joyful way.

My favourite aspect of Goddard’s work is her pairing of colour. A lot of bright block colours are used (pink, blue, red, just to name a few), yet they’re also paired with neutral colours, such as black and white. This gives the clothing contrast, drawing you into the ensemble. Her designs are very different to a lot of other designers at fashion week, by using layering, excess fabric and incredible colours, her designs distract from normalcy.

Continuing his arrival to Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, the previous creative director of Givenchy, created his second Spring/Summer campaign. His ideas and designs incorporate the classic British brand with elements of his own Italian influences. Huey greys and caramel browns mixed with black, white and pastel blue, created a simplistic yet powerful undertone to the collection. The use of these colours gives us a sophisticated feeling, as well a change to previous works that has always included Burberry’s iconic checked patterned. The most alluring part of the collection, in my opinion, was the attention to detailing. Whether this was through tassels swaying from a skirt in the collection, or the unique use of having sheer mesh over a pantsuit, crystal masks or sleeves.

In the collection, Tisci also incorporated printed scarves to bring vibrancy to ensembled clothing. The designs featured bright colours and pictures along with the brand name in bold. Burberry used some of the most popular supermodels in the world (Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid), drawing even more attention and publicity to the collection, which is ultimately what most fashion houses need. All of these designs were used to represent Tisci’s take on ‘Evolution’, as resembled in what the collection was named. Although rather simple, a lot of it references the future. By using these elements, it says a lot about where Burberry, as a brand, is heading with its new creative officer.

And finally, Victoria Beckham, one of the most A-list celebrities in the world, describes her recent SS20 designs as having a focal point that’s about ‘dynamic women today’ and ‘women in motion’. Crowned as one of the most influential fashion brands at the moment, Beckham focuses on empowering women and creating chic, classic designs throughout her work. With a new season just around the corner, her thought process may have gone in a different direction, as we see her attempting to incorporate these themes with deeper necklines, bolder colours and un-shapely attire. In my opinion, ruffling clothes and billowing them out are on trend in the fashion world at the moment, as we saw with Goddard’s collection. Beckham, although following suit, does it in her own way, presenting this kind of style with brighter purples, greens and yellow whilst mixing them with neutral browns, khaki and creams.

Another aspect that Beckham uses is the diversity of pattern: floral, gingham and font. This is very different to what a lot of other fashion brands did at fashion week, having only seen a lot of colour and branded labels. By using deeper necklines, Beckham is including a youthful aspect to her collection, giving into popular style and reminding everyone that fashion doesn’t exactly have an age; any age can wear any style, basically. This is why Beckham’s brand is so respected; her fashion, designs and clothing lines will suit all.

Overall, Molly Goddard, Burberry and Victoria Beckham incorporated their own exclusive ideas as to what Spring and Summer 2020 will be in regards to fashion trends, colour and style. This is why I personally love the fashion industry, making it so diverse and unique to each and every brand. Remember to stay updated with the latest fashion trends, as we currently live in an ever-changing industry that is capable of many different possibilities!