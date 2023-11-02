What Our Contributors Are Wearing to Their Autumn Lectures

Words by Rhiannon James

I love Autumn, mostly because it’s the one time of year where I can go outside in a jumper or light jacket and not freeze to death in the cold. Come winter, I will mostly likely become an indistinct figure hidden under a mass of coats, scarves, and thick woolly hats until I can resurface again in the spring. Or maybe I just don’t have warm enough clothes? she says, opening her Vinted app to see if she can add yet another coat to her already full wardrobe. In all seriousness, autumn is the dream time of year for all things cosy but aesthetic. The nights may be drawing in, but for now, British weather is giving me some breathing room to experiment a bit with some lighter layers that are slightly more stylish. Since starting lectures this year, I’ve been leaning towards more neutral shades like blues, greys, black/ white, and beige/browns; then adding a pop of colour however I see fit. Greens and oranges are my go-to, but after the Barbie (2023) movie released last month, I would never say no to a bit of pink either!

This season, skirts, turtlenecks, trench coats, gilets, my favourite Zara cropped faux leather jacket – which has gone viral since influencer Molly Mae was seen wearing it – knee high boots, and wide leg cargos have all made themselves key pieces in my wardrobe. Notes taken from London Fashion Week 2023 last month show that minimalism and smart-casual are in. Although, if you’re not quite ready to ditch the comfies, adding staple pieces of chunky gold jewellery and a classy tote or shoulder bag will help to level up and complete any outfit. Acid-wash cargos, maxi denim skirts, and leather blazers are also trending this autumn, and Ugg slipper-shoes have gone viral.

I’ve also made sure that I’m stocked up on staples like ribbed-knit bodysuits that I can layer under jumpers and coats to keep out the chilly morning air on my walks to lectures. It’s a new year of uni, and I’m feeling excited about dressing like something out of a Pinterest board.

Words by Imogen Edmonds

Putting away my summer clothes and embracing Autumn fashion is one of my most anticipated times of the year. As the leaves begin to change colour and fall from the trees and the air becomes much cooler and crisp, I start to pull my chunky knitwear and trusty Doc Martens back out, reviving these timeless classics to go with any autumn outfit.

Opting for style, but also comfort is a must as the summer ceases, especially in large lecture halls that can be rather cold. As Cardiff takes on the autumn and winter, wearing multiple layers and a warm jacket is essential for walking around campus and to and from lectures. Aviator jackets are all the rage this year – combining a smart and structured style with a cosy faux fur lining, they are the new Autumn staple; available in most high-street shops, in a variety of different colours. This Autumn I invested in a tan-brown aviator jacket with a soft shearling lining from Next, which I will be styling with a cable knit jumper, a plaid skirt and my black boots to achieve a look that aligns with the trendy ‘dark academia’ aesthetic.

As the seasons change, I like to inject more autumnal hues into my wardrobe; think chocolate browns, warm oranges and deep sage greens. Having some basic pieces like long sleeved t-shirts and leggings in more neutral tones is also very handy, as these compliment any outfit and help to create a capsule wardrobe.

Autumn is also the perfect time to adopt new patterns such as classic check prints and moody florals and to experiment with thicker fabrics like faux leather or cord. Some pieces I have bought this semester include a brown cord midi skirt from Vinted, and a black faux leather mini skirt from TKmaxx, both of which I will wear with graphic t-shirts or cute cardigans to create a comfy yet stylish look this semester.

Words by Wiki Jazwinska

While the unexpected October heatwave has been enjoyable, autumn is closing in and its time to dust off the trench coat and boots and transition from cropped camis to long sleeves, knits, and oversized hoodies. I’ve gone into this autumn, like every year, with a lot of aspirations for my outfits. There is something so exciting about the end of summer. Firstly, it is pumpkin spice season and secondly, the colder weather lends itself to more intriguing outfits. This season, I’m all for 90s minimalism. Think Rachel Green in Friends: long coats, boots, simple tees and dark-washed denim. Last season, I invested in a Zara trench coat (oversized and sand colour) and it has become a staple in my wardrobe. I love pairing it with low-waisted jeans and a white tee for effortless style, throwing it over a mini skirt, knitted jumper and long black boots, or wearing it with a pair of leggings, hoodie, and the obligatory Uggs for that ‘clean girl’ aesthetic.

Most days I opt for comfort when dressing for lectures and to me, there is nothing worse than making it through the day in an uncomfortable pair of jeans. However, that does not mean boring outfits. It is so easy to become lazy when choosing what to wear – I always try to style my outfits by either layering a staple such as a trench or leather jacket, adding jewellery, or switching up my bags. I believe that having a solid foundation of autumn wardrobe essentials like a trusty pair of boots, a light jacket and a throw-on knit, that can be worn together or on their own, can help transition into the new season. I focus on creating effortless and, of course, comfortable outfits which is so easy to do with just a few wardrobe staples.