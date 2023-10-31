What’s Your Movie Checklist This October?

Words by Carys Williams

Halloween is fast approaching, and I have been getting into the spooky mood by watching soul-scaring shows and films. But for me, getting ready for Halloween isn’t just about watching your classic horrors – it’s a wide spectrum of viewing material, from childhood clichés to true crime dramas.



Firstly, the nostalgic features on my watch-list are Hocus Pocus, Coraline and Monster House. I’d imagine that the 90s classic about three thrilling witches pretty much defines Halloween during childhood for most students! As for Coraline, although it has a BBFC rating of PG, every time I watch it, I’m taken back to the collective feeling of fright that all the children at my primary school cinema night experienced whilst watching it for the first time. Monster House also slightly startles my inner child, but as an adult I can appreciate the fact that it is, in fact, a supernatural comedy.



Fictional series should not be overlooked as Halloween essentials! Allan Cubitt’s The Fall evokes an array of emotions and stars big-name actors such as Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan. Additionally, The Haunting of Hill House’s spectacular visuals and cryptic chronicle will keep you on the edge of your seat, and underneath your quilt.



This year has seen many great true crime dramas produced, for which, compliments must go to ITV and the BBC for yet again being at the forefront of this genre. Steeltown Murders offers viewers a sense of relatability along with anguish, as it’s based on serial killings that took place in Port Talbot, practically on Cardiff’s doorstep. The Long Shadow and The Woman in the Wall are also intriguing watches that will have you investigating the historical events that inspired them.



However, no Halloween watch-list would be complete without The Conjuring and Insidious franchises. They capture audiences every October…and sometimes all year-round.

Words by Katherine Witts

Halloween is one of my favourite holidays, from childhood traditions to spooky-themed parties, but the best part of the spooky season has to be the films. Spooky animations have always been my favourite but don’t get me wrong, I do love a good horror too. There is something so comforting and nostalgic about animation and how it can transport you back to being an excited kid. With that said, here are my top 3 childhood animation classics that are sure to make you feel like a kid stuffing their face with candy again!

My first pick is Coraline (2009) which was originally a YA book written by Neil Gaiman. It was then adapted into a graphic novel, and finally a feature-length film. Although the film adapted many of the more gruesome and dark elements written by Gaiman, it remains true to its origins as Gaiman worked close to the project.

Laika Studios to this day recognises the impact Coraline has on its audiences. The film’s large fan base has allowed the studio to continue creating stop-animation films. Cinemas every year show the iconic film and it never gets old to see one of my favourite films on the big screen.

Tim Burton is undoubtedly the king of spooky films, so it is only right to include one of his many award-winning films in this list. Personally, Corpse Bride (2005), is my go-to out of the unofficial trilogy, that includes The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frankenweenie. The themes of love, betrayal, and death are both comforting and great examples of Burton’s storytelling ability. The visuals are simply magnificent, and the music score is sure to be ingrained in your head like an earworm – if you catch my indirect reference.

Finally, a total must is Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1998). Although this late-90s classic was originally intended for television, this feature-length film, in my opinion, is the epitome of childhood Halloween. Having been a Scooby-Doo fan all my life, the Ghoul School sparked my interest in the classic Hollywood monsters. Fans of the Monster High franchise are sure to love this, especially as it features everyone’s favourite animated dog.