Girls Night In: The Nationwide Movement to Combat an ‘Epidemic’

After over a year of being in a national lockdown, the long-awaited reopening of clubs was definitely on

many minds. However, the fear of spiking is something that remains unparalleled and extremely

prevalent within our society today and more recently, in Cardiff.



A night out is something you would expect to enjoy with your friends – a chance to escape your uni work

or even just get out for the evening; however, persistent nights are being ruined with many people

being spiked in clubs across the UK. Not only are drinks becoming contaminated, but the use of needles

and injections to spike people has risen, an anxiety-inducing thought that has caused alarm.



In conjunction to this, many people have come together in a student-led movement known as ‘Girls Night In’, taking

action to boycott clubs in response to the spiking ‘epidemic’. Those who participate will remain indoors

for the designated evening in their city. The date for Cardiff is the 29th of October (this Friday!) and others are ranging from the 22nd of October to the 4th of November. This is to ensure clubs receive a loss in customer numbers to

bring attention to the seriousness of the situation and to encourage the introduction and enforcement

of effective measures that will help stop this problem. Why not spend a Friday eve having some drinks with your friends at home? (Halloween house party maybe instead…?)



Hearing from a student from Cardiff (they have chosen to stay anonymous) who was spiked in Pryzm

nightclub, their experience highlights the dangers of spiking and the symptoms you can look out for in

order to keep your friends safe. They said, ‘It was horrible, I didn’t know what was happening. I sort of

blacked out, but I remember shaking and feeling really dizzy – I knew it wasn’t the case that I had drunk

too much. I felt violently ill, and I was told I threw up. I never want to experience it again.’

Although being named ‘Girls Night In’, all genders are being encouraged to support the cause in order to

heighten the effect of the movement, of course, it is not just girls who are targeted and this movement should be inclusive of all genders.



With the boycott aiming to get a response from clubs, there are other ways that people can get involved

to spread awareness.

Ways you can support the movement:



• Share spiking awareness posts on social media platforms

• Spread awareness through word of mouth

• Email and/or call local club and bar venues (increase in pressure on businesses can help

• Contact your local MP

• Sign petitions

• Look out for your friends

Tips on how to stay safe on a night out:



• Never leave your drink unattended

• Never accept a drink from another person – even if you think you know them well!• Stick with your friends in the club/bar

• Drink smart – buy shots so you can drink them quickly at the bar/ bottles with a smaller opening

that you can cover with your thumb

• Safety in numbers – never leave a club/bar by yourself!

• Avoid walking home if you can – aim to get a lift/taxi

• Walk through well-lit areas and avoid dark streets

By Lucia Cubb