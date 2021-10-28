What I’ll be wearing– autumn lectures edition

Our contributors Maja and Emma have let us know what they’re going to be wearing this autumn time!



Upon realising that my seminars were going to be in person this year, my immediate thought was what am I going to wear? Having taken up knitting during the lockdown, I was inspired by this hobby in my first choice of garment: a knitted sweater vest. I adore the academia style these give off, which has led to their recent popularity. Plus, British weather, as we all know, is usually miserable during Autumn so, paired with jeans and a block-coloured top/shirt, this outfit will keep me toasty.

Lost for inspiration for my next item, I watched Sex Education on Netflix, where I noticed Lucy and Yak clothing being proudly represented. I was thrilled to see a sustainable and ethical brand being promoted and wanted to demonstrate my support too. Though pricier, their dungarees are certainly worth the investment as the organic cotton they use in all their garments are soft, high quality and long-lasting. In addition, they have a huge range of colours and designs which they are constantly updating so there are plenty of choices to suit individual

taste.



Finally, I will be wearing a variety of footwear depending on my outfit. However, every pair will have two things in common: They are waterproof and comfortable! Blisters or wet toes do not exactly equal focused learning. Consequently, my choices will likely be trainers, such as Nike Jordan 1s or Nike Air Force 1s, or boots, such as Chelsea or lace-up.

Words by Emma Williams

Autumn is the time to be effortlessly chic. Time for long coats, jumpers with too-long sleeves and a general academia festival. It’s my time.

Autumn has always been my favourite season – as I can feel completely free to wear my favourite clothes. It’s exactly the same reason why I hate summer. No more slippery shoes, shorts and chuffing from lack of stockings.

This year I decided to make it even easier and more fun to get dressed every morning – you probably can’t tell that fashion isn’t my niche. I decided that all my pieces must fit each other. I only took clothes that work within this idea with me to Cardiff.

Thus, I’m turning my pile of miscellaneous shirts and trousers into a capsule wardrobe. I will be wearing black smart bottoms, long skirts and a lot of turtlenecks. I do not agree to put on anything that irritates me when I’m PMSing. I’m embracing my overly organised personality and minimalist style. I am proud to wear whatever makes me – me.

Words by Maja Metera