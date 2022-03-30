How You Can Help: Resources and Organisations in Cardiff to Help Ukrainian People

Words by Milla Foster

Three weeks into a war that has shocked the globe, our great Welsh community have been determined to help the war in Ukraine in a multitude of creative ways. The developing atrocities in the East have drawn communities together in a spectacular effort to fundraise thousands of pounds to help those who are suffering in this war-stricken country.

There has been a prevalent vibrant effort to help Ukraine in Cardiff in the last few weeks. On March 6th, communities gathered at The Moon music venue in the city centre to hold a light in support of Ukraine. The flickering flames against the dim evening light illustrated the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the relief to help them. This humanitarian appeal has transcended across the city in several innovative ways, for example some journalism students recently set up a ‘JOMEC clothes swop shop’ to encourage sustainable clothing choices, raising £112 towards the Ukraine crisis. As well as this, many small business have been asking for donations to send to Ukraine, and a group of plucky residents went for a charity dip at the Penarth Sea front at dawn.

The pictures of Ukrainian refugee Inna Gordiienko running the Cardiff Half Marathon this weekend on Mother’s Day while her own mother is left in the worn torn country demonstrate how there is still much to be done and that relief efforts shouldn’t waver.

Below is a list of an array of events taking place across Cardiff in the next month that cater to an array of interests. So go on and get involved to directly help the cause and contribute to this vibrant flame of support:

1. OLGA Charity Screening at the Everyman Cinema in Cardiff Bay

Wednesday 30th at 6pm

Enjoy an evening on the luxurious sofas of the Everyman Cinema and be catered like royalty with food that comes straight to you. Olga is a dramatic story based on real life events about a 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland who is working to secure place at the country’s National Sports Centre. Purchase your ticket here.

2. Boneyard Shindig fundraiser for Ukraine, Papermill Canton

6th April from 4pm-8pm

The Boneyard have provided a full packed fun afternoon of free food, live music, raffle, and bouncy castle to bring the community together with donations to go towards the important work of UNICEF and Cardiff for Ukraine group. See here for more information.

3. Cathays Concert for Ukraine at the Table, Pentyrch Street

8th April at 7:30pm -9:30pm

An evening of live music in the heart of Cathays that includes a great range of music from local talented singers and musicians, where all donations will be going to The Red Cross. Tickets are £5 and all donations are welcomed. Register your attendance here

4. Cardiff for Ukraine Fundraiser at St Canna’s Ales House

Saturday 9th April from 7pm

What could be better than a sunny evening in a pub garden with live music from @harridaviesmusic and @megmarcel_ and charity beer for just £3. You won’t want to miss out on this one. See here for more information.

5. Voice for Ukraine at the St David Centre

Sunday 10th April at 5pm

If you’re a classical music fan, this is a must. The St David’s Centre are hosting an afternoon with the stars of the Opera world including the likes of soprano Rebecca Evans, Ukrainian baritone winner of BBC Singer of the World 2019 Andrei Kymach and the Prolisok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. Standard tickets are £22. Book your tickets here.

6. Welsh Gymnastics ‘Ukraine Showcase Fundraiser’ at the Sport Wales National Centre

Friday 15th April at 6pm- 9pm

Tickets are a bargain £5 for an evening to be at awe of the flexibility and endurance of some of Wales’ most inspiring athletes. If gymnastics is your thing this showcase is for you. Get your tickets here.