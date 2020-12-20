Period Poverty and the Tampon Tax

Words by Indi Scott Whitehouse

Illustration by Sian Hopkins

Last month, Scotland became the first country in the world to provide free access to period products. After a 4-year campaign led by Scottish Health spokesperson Monica Lennon, councils in Scotland will legally have to provide sanitary products to anyone who needs access to them. This is a fantastic move towards a more understanding and inclusive future. It does however remind us of the questions: why has it taken until 2020 for something like this to be approved? With more than 800million people menstruating everyday globally, why are sanitary products still incredibly costly and considered ‘non-essential’? Why has only one country in the world introduced official legal requirements to make period products accessible?

1 in 10 people in the UK who menstruate cannot afford to buy period products. Tampons and other sanitary products are currently sold in the UK with a 5% VAT rate. According to the government, when the UK leaves the EU at the end of this year, the tax will be scrapped. However, while this is a step in the right direction for ending period poverty, there has been little to no mention of what will be put in place as an alternative or what further action they plan to take, if any.

The average lifetime cost of having a period is £4,800. It is not just sanitary products that cause a financial loss, but pain relief, replacement bedding, new underwear, and even taking unpaid holiday from work, which many menstruating people are forced to take due to crippling pain and unbearable periods. No matter how many times it is reiterated, the government can’t seem to address the message: menstruation is not a choice. 5grand is an incredibly expensive necessity.

With 350,000 people stating that they miss school due to being on their period, it is time official powers recognised that periods should not have to stop anyone from functioning in everyday life. Education is a human right, and that human right is not being provided properly if the lack of government recognition means people cannot attend school or college. This costly and debilitating existence cannot continue.

Period poverty made its way back into public attention when a Tesco store hit the headlines for restricting the sale of period products during the Welsh firebreak lockdown. After public outrage at the sanitary products section being taped off as ‘non-essential’ items, Tesco stated that they were following government guidelines- which, technically, they were. Despite the Welsh Government releasing a response tweet saying that period products are “essential”, the law still lists tampons, sanitary pads and menstrual cups as “non-essential, luxury goods”. If the Welsh government can confidently tweet this, then why has the UK’s legal categorisation on sanitary products not changed?

Since the start of the UK lockdown, the need for period products has surged drastically. With job losses and schools and community centres being closed, it is sadly understandable that charity Bloody Good Perioddonated over 23,000 product packs in the first three months of lockdown compared to their usual 5,000 a month. The legally ‘non-essential’ status of sanitary products needs to be abolished now more than ever.

“The system is rigged so that people who menstruate are at a disadvantage” says Gabby Eldin, founder of the Bloody Good Period charity. Slowly but surely, this is starting to be recognised. In 2017, Tesco reduced the price of all their sanitary products in order to make up for the tax that is placed on them. Waitrose also followed suit. Certain cafes and restaurants also stock free tampons and pads for customers to use, and some enlist an ‘honesty box’ or donation system in exchange for products- a much more inclusive and accessible alternative to the traditional tampon vending machines. Slightly closer to home, Cardiff Council have begun a ‘Period Dignity’ initiative, which aims to tackle period poverty and provide free sanitary products in schools and various other public stations in Cardiff.

The abolition of the tax next year is a promising look towards a future that acknowledges and supports people who menstruate. However, the cost of menstruation is still far too high for many people to afford. Period poverty is an issue that must be recognised buy those with the legal power to change it. It is time for the government to stop neglecting the members of society who are unable to menstruate safely and comfortably. Menstruation is not an optional ‘luxury’.

Charities and organisations:

As previously mentioned, many sectors of society are working towards a more inclusive future for people who menstruate.

SHAG:

The Sexual Health Awareness Group at Cardiff University provides free sanitary products from a dispenser in the Students’ Union.

Bloody Good Period:

Bloody Good Period is a charity who give period products to those who can’t afford them and provide access to menstrual education to those who may not otherwise receive it.

https://www.bloodygoodperiod.com

Freedom4Girls:

Freedom4Girls also provides period products and menstrual education to those who need it and make an effort to support “environmentally and financially sustainable options”.

https://www.freedom4girls.co.uk

#EndPeriodPoverty:

For more information about period poverty, check out our article in issue 177. On page 13, Rhianna Hurren-Myers interviews Chisomo Phiri, founder of the #EndPeriodPoverty campaign in Wales. Follow this link for more information: https://issuu.com/gairrhydd/docs/issue177