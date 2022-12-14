Review: Culture Cwtch

Words by Omo Ifabua

Last week I had the pleasure of attending the Student Union’s sold out celebration – Culture Cwtch. The Great Hall was filled with students in their vibrant cultural attire and the aroma of delicious traditional delicacies from around the world. From tasty food and live music to Bollywood dancing and fashion shows, this is certainly an event you must attend.

Having gotten used to only seeing jeans and trainers on nights out in Cardiff, I was somewhat nervous for the cultural fashion show. The other part of me was desperately hoping that my fellow students would pull something out of the bag for this occasion and they certainly did! I’m talking about Korean Hanbok dresses, and stunning suits and saris from India, Pakistan and Nepal, just to name a few countries. I have to give an honourable mention to the models from Malaysia who committed to wearing heels throughout the show, you both absolutely killed it!

Another major highlight of the night was seeing Set 92 – the Filipino Society’s very own live band. Think Camp Rock, but all of the band members actually like each other and have incredible stage presence. Although I’m not entirely sure what the songs were about, I can say that the band’s characteristic lead singers created a beautiful and heartwarming atmosphere, which had the audience waving their torches in the air.

Having attended Afrogene, hosted by the uni’s African and Caribbean Society, I was lucky enough to have already seen Naikena Mutulili’s soulful performance of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song; however, it was no less powerful the second time round and despite being the only one on stage, Naikena captivated the entire hall’s attention with her raw musical talent.

Día de los Muertos

The show took an unexpected twist when members of the Spanish, Italian and Latin American Society graced the candle lit stage and showcased part of the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) traditions. The performers told the story of Llorna, The Weeping Woman, a mythical ghost who is believed to be mourning the loss of her drowned children. With a mixture of song, dance, black veils and an explosion of red flowers, it’s safe to say that their unique and striking performance is one the audience will never forget.

A member of the Russian Speaking Society also gave a memorable and emotional performance, this time of the song Obijmy by the popular Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy. The song’s title means ‘embrace’ and it speaks about needing comfort in a time of war. On hearing the translation, with the backing of an acoustic guitar, the song’s poignant meaning in the world’s current political climate was extremely powerful.

To end the fantastic evening, the Bollywood Dance Society put on their interpretation of Aladdin. Not only were the performers energetic, precise and commanding on stage, but they also brought to life the romance and comedy of the Disney classic in a way that blended traditional Bollywood tropes and modern pop culture. With sequined costumes and flashing lights you wouldn’t believe that this was a student performance taking place in the SU and not a West End Show!

Overall Culture Cwtch was an extremely enjoyable evening. With this being my last year as a student in Cardiff, I’m glad I got the chance to attend and encourage you to do the same next year, which I’m sure promises even more talented acts from across the globe.