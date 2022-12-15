Who did it better? The fight between House Of The Dragon and Game Of Thrones.

Words by Eva Castanedo

When on Sunday, 21st of August, the first episode of House of the Dragon premiered, the stakes were very high for HBO. Many did not believe it could match what is considered the world’s most popular show in history.

Data shows that even though the Game of Thrones finale was in 2019, the show still ranks very high in engagement. Therefore, HBO jumped into the venture of expanding the franchise. There are several series under the works – a sequel about John Snow is one of the most anticipated – however, the first one to see the light has been House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is a show whose quality goes in crescendo, saving the best of last. There is a big time jump between the prequel and the original series of approximately 172 years, but it perfectly conveys the epic that characterises Westeros. It is big and bold and unifies the audience by staying away from polemical plot choices, such as the infamous ending of Game of Thrones. The spectator gets what they want; a conflict whose sides are perfectly defined and expected, and any twists improve the plot instead of disappointing viewers.

It is commonly said that we learn from our mistakes, and this motto is proved in quite a few things that House of the Dragon did better than Game of Thrones. The show is subtle when including crucial and symbolic elements and does not treat the spectators like a child, spoon-feeding them with detailed dialogues that spell out the story.

A crucial difference between both shows is the number of families whose chronicles are part of the plot and the implications this has on the narrative. House of the Dragon mainly follows the Targaryen family and the Velaryons, who marry into the Targaryen, and the conflict that arises against the Hightower family. On the other hand, the vast amount of families deeply embedded in the main plot of Game of Thrones implied that some characters evolved more slowly or less than others. House of the Dragon gives the opportunity for more character development in a gradual way that feels more natural to the fans. Relationships between the character are also built more organically, and their foundations are set from the beginning. Furthermore, some characters in Game of Thrones were too dark for the fans. The majority of them had serious flaws or were morally questionable. Even the heroic Starks appeared too harsh, severe, and unempathetic. In House of the Dragon, the characters are much more likeable, and even the antagonists are more relatable.

In House of the Dragon, the action scenes are arguably better, and the dragons are much more present in the series – each one of them having its own design and character – with a pair of them fighting in the skies using stunning CGI.

Prequels are a big challenge. Producers have to find tension and stakes in a story when everyone ultimately knows the ending in order to make one succeed in the shadow of the original. House of the Dragon has many differences and similarities to Game of Thrones. There is still graphic violence, frequent cursing, and plenty of sex. Along with sporadic appearances from Starks, Baratheons, and Lannisters, there are rumours and tales of a Great Winter and the Prince That Was Promised – a hint of what will come in the original series.

It was evident as the first season ended that it has the capacity to rival the heights of Game of Thrones at its best.