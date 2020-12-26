Behind The Lens: Biopics

by Suraya Kazzuz

Biopics often garner a lot of attention especially during Oscars season. The genre of film can often be seen as tacky or unsubstantial but in many cases, biopics introduce us to real-life individuals in different ways.

One of the most notable biopics of late has been Bohemian Rhapsody which has introduced a whole new generation to Queen and their music. With a world-wide gross of US$904 million the film was very clearly a commercial success. However, the film only received a 49 Metascore based on the reviews of fifty critics, with David Sims from The Atlantic saying, “In short, Bohemian Rhapsody isn’t just prone to music-biopic clichés—it’s practically a monument to them, a greatest-hits collection of every narrative shortcut one can possibly take in summarizing a legendary act’s rise to fame”. Despite the film’s relative popularity, amongst critics it was generally disliked because they found that it does not sufficiently narrate the story of the individual, Freddie Mercury. However, the film won four Oscars: two for Sound (Editing and Mixing), one for Editing and one for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

We have to ask: what is the point of creating biopics in the first place? What do their narratives bring to the table? In the case of Bohemian Rhapsody we see the story of a Queer man be represented (whether it was presented well is up for debate).

However, with films like Hidden Figures (2016) or The Imitation Game (2014), we get to hear entirely different narratives from individuals which have largely been neglected within the cultural conversation. These films are able to take us back to different times and reintroduce us to stories we thought we knew well. Hidden Figures lets us know the truth about who was really behind some of the most pivotal roles in NASA: three black women.

The Imitation Game introduces us to Alan Turing who took on a critical role in defeating Germany during the war as a British cryptographer, but was eventually abused by his country as he was forced to endure chemical castration in lieu of a prison sentence because he was gay. These films are able to shed light on the lives of individuals who have otherwise been placed on the side-line throughout history.

For this reason, biopics can be deemed as extremely important to our cultural growth as they often give voices to those who have otherwise been silenced. This does not negate the fact though, that many biopics are made with the sole object of making money or winning awards. An example of this would be the recently released Rocketman and the large slew of films about singers and rock stars who were at their prime during the 80’s following the release of Bohemian Rhapsody. These films were very clearly attempting to hang onto the coattails of Bohemian Rhapsody’s success. However, it was clear that people had grown tired of this specific form of biopic by 2019 as the film grossed US$800 million less than Bohemian Rhapsody, although it did win an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).

Other films such as The King’s Speech starring Colin Firth have been accused of being ‘Oscar bait’, released just at the right time and produced in a certain way solely in order to win awards. Of course these sorts of films forego any substantial production and oftentimes don’t hold any longevity. The King’s Speech is an example of a film which has been relatively forgotten following its twelve Oscar nominations and three wins.

But do examples like these suggest that all biopics are simply Oscar bait? Biopics are recurring more and more frequently at awards shows and are debatably easier to write, considering the story is essentially already written out for you. It could be said that biopics can neglect some narrative ingenuity depending on what sort of individual the film is based on. However, these films are still very successful in terms of making money. A lot of biopics are made because a lot of people like to go and watch them.