Channeling Our Hot Girl Summer Through Film

Introduced by rapper, Meghan Thee Stallion, this phrase has become a mantra for summer 2021. Having a ‘hot girl summer’ is truly all about good vibes and living your best life, so with that said here are some of our film suggestions that perfectly encapsulate this feeling:

Grease

Image credit: IMDb

By Megan Shinner

The Pink Ladies from Rydell High have just the right amount of bad b*tch energy and independence we want to be channelling this summer. Throughout the 1978 hit Grease, the Pink Ladies are all about girl power and supporting each other when it comes to their future, school drama, boys, and letting go of bad relationships. Although, it’s Sandy Olsson’s transformation from a girl reminiscing on a summer fling to a strong, independent, biker badass that we particularly admire. Sandy is a great example of self-discovery, living for what you really want and quite simply not giving a damn about what anybody else thinks.

Living their best lives is the main priority for the tight-knit group, keeping their heads high and sailing through any problem that comes their way. Just like the ladies own the town in their bomber jackets, make sure you grab your best pair of flares, hit the beer garden with your girls, and go out and get that hot girl summer you’ve been dreaming of and so rightly deserve, keeping in mind the lessons from the likes of Sandy, Rizzo, Marty, Jan and Frenchy.

Mamma Mia 2 (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again)

Image credit: IMDb

by Abi Edwards

For me, Donna Sheridan’s adventure in Mamma Mia 2 is the epitome of what can be described as a “hot girl summer”. After her graduation, she impulsively decides to travel the world, and what a holiday it turns out to be. Donna (played by Lily James) discovers the breathtaking Greek island of Kalokairi, and chooses to live her best life there.

Not only does she find a home in the form of an abandoned farm house, she meets three handsome men along the way. Donna’s best friends Tanya and Rosie follow her and have the time of their lives performing as Donna and the Dynamos in a local bar, showing both the importance of music and friendship within a hot girl summer. However, her daughter Sophie is the ultimate gift to come out of her adventure.

Sophie looks back upon her mother’s life in the film and her carefree spirit, as Donna proves that through a hot girl summer, you can achieve anything you put your mind to. As for the film itself, it’s everything to be expected from an ABBA musical. It’s cheesy, emotional and glittery, and when you think it couldn’t get any more bonkers, Cher turns up in a helicopter as Sophie’s grandma.

High School Musical 2

Image credit: IMDb

by Eve Davies

Goodbye clouds of lockdown, hello skies of freedom.

After over a year falling in and out of lockdown, the end of the pandemic is looming and what we all need is a hot girl summer –– Sharpay style. We need to relax and renew. Think iced tea imported from England, lifeguards imported from Spain, towels imported from Turkey, and turkey imported from Maine.

Since 2007, High School Musical 2 has shaped my idea of the perfect summer. At eight years old, there was little I wanted more than to be sat on a yellow and white stripe lounger next to Sharpay Evans at Lava Springs Country Club, clad in a hot pink tankini and floral swimming cap. My sister and I used to role-play this scene in the garden, minus the jimmy choo flip flops and tiffany hairband. I felt boujee until my lounger folded up with me inside.

Equally, I would have happily taken Gabriella’s role; glamorously lifeguarding at pool side in a red swimsuit, as long as it meant a summer fling with Troy Bolton.

The British sun might be late arriving this year, but in my head I’m floating on a giant green lily pad, having a summer like never before.

