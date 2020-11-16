Friendship Flicks

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

by Sarah Mason

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE — “Dillman” Episode 709 — Pictured: (l-r) Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy

Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

If you need some enlightenment this lockdown then sitcoms are the way to go, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine should definitely be the top of your watch list. If you’re not familiar, the show is based around a New York detective squad, making up the most unlikely yet hilarious group of friends in any sitcom today. The show is truly heart-warming, not only for its incredibly ridiculous characters and plots planted commonly within sitcoms but because of its ability to tackle subjects other shows fail to approach. The show has shone a light onto many sensitive topics still occurring within today’s society: racism, sexism, and homophobia to name a few; the strong messages and portrayals of genuine support of these issues have broken barriers and opened the eyes of viewers of various demographics, who may have previously been oblivious. It’s the perfect show to binge, perfect for anyone needing a little bit of positivity during these days, and is guaranteed to make you rethink your degree and contemplate whether you could be a detective because they make it look like so much fun.

Derry Girls

by Ella Harper

Clare, Michelle, James, Orla and Erin in Derry Girls. Photograph: Adam Lawrence/Channel 4

If you are currently seeking a feel-good, heartwarming show, while simultaneously reminiscing your secondary school days, then Derry Girls is the perfect watch for you! Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, the show follows best-friends Erin, Orla, Michelle and Claire, (and English cousin James of course) as they try to navigate through their teenage years in the midst of the Troubles. Although the show is hilarious with iconic one-liners, some of the best moments arguably hail from the recurring themes of friendship, love and acceptance. Despite their quirks and differences, the girls (and James) are always there for one another, ready to tackle anything together, however big or small. One episode that highlights this perfectly is ‘The Prom’ episode of season 2, where we see Erin get stood up by her date. However (spoiler!!) at the end of the episode, James turns up at the door to take her himself. The show is packed full of heartwarming moments like this that perfectly illustrate the importance of friendship, while at the same time reflecting on the teenage years we all experienced. After watching, you’ll wish you were a part of their group! We all need friends like the Derry Girls!

Someone Great

by Summer Griffin

DeWanda Wise, Gina Rodriguez, and Brittany Snow in Someone Great.

Sarah Shatz / Netflix (Photo taken from Variety)

You never need your friends more than when you are going through a break-up. You cry your eyes out, maybe with a tub of ice cream for one, for an evening and then the next day you’re ready. You need your friends to come and cheer you up. Your two best friends come round, with good music and their ability to always make you laugh, to remind you that you’re still loved. Someone Great is about just that. Two women come together to support their heartbroken best friend, Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), after a breakup with her boyfriend of 9 years, Nate (Lakeith Stanfield). It’s the filmic equivalent of a hug from your best friend. It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. If you have ever had a breakup, you’ll relate to Jenny and see your best friends in Blair (Brittany Snow) and Erin (DeWanda Wise). Get ready for 1 hour and 32 minutes of female friendship. You will have never felt so full of love for your gal pals. It will remind you of those beautiful people who you know will always be there for you.

Thelma & Louise

by Sophie Revell

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Thelma & Louise. MGM / Pathé Entertainment Inc. (Photo taken from Los Angeles Times)

Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise was categorised as the “last great film about women” by Raina Lipsitz. The 1992 classic has gone down in history as a defining feminist film, but I see it as more than that; a moving, humbling story of friendship that leaves me somewhat shaken every time I watch it.

Set to a soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, to me it feels like an adventure epic that transcends any reality that I have ever experienced – probably because I’m an 18-year-old who has never fled to Mexico after murdering someone at a bar. But I also think it’s because Thelma and Louise represent a deep platonic love that one can only dream of experiencing in their lifetime.

It may not be the cheeriest comfort film, but I choose to interpret the iconic ending as hopeful rather than doomed, and as a reminder that though we may not be driving off cliff-edges any time soon, my friends are one of the best things in life – an important thing to be reminded of in times as dark as these.

Wild Child

By Zoe Williamson

The cast of Wild Child. Photo taken from Empire Magazine.

One of the central themes in this film is friendship, and I believe the way that this is depicted in the film highlights what real friendships truly are. For example, at the beginning of the film it appears that leading character, Poppy Moore, has hundreds of friends when she invites them all around to her luxurious Malibu mansion. However, we soon realise that not all of these people have her best interest in mind and are simply acting as her ‘friend’ for their own personal gain. This contrasts entirely with the smaller group of friends that she makes at Abbey Mount boarding school. Immediately, Poppy is faced with confusion to the rules and social expectations of her new surroundings. Therefore, her four new roommates try their best to make her feel comfortable and even help with a series of pranks when she wants to be expelled from the school. This brings the group closer together and throughout the film there are many heart-warming scenes that focus on this bonding. Ultimately, this film emphasizes that friendships built upon loyalty, trust, and support for one another are the best kind to have.