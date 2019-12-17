What to Watch on Streaming: December 2019

The L Word: Generation Q

By Maja Metera

The L Word: Generation Q is a continuation of the revolution started in early 2000s. Therefore, it pushes boundaries and touches upon taboo subjects from the first scene. The episode opens with what turns out to be period sex. It has been ten years since The L Word finale. When first episode aired in the US in 2004 – it was ground-breaking. It was the first ever show to focus on so many homo- and bisexual characters – especially women. Moreover, leaving behind the typical tragedy-like story lines of lesbians’ lives – it left room for the fun part. However, it was never perfect – a lot of people questioned biphobia and ethnic stereotyping in the original story.

Only three of old characters make their comeback – Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) – all in the new adult and more responsible roles. Their lives mix with the new, more idealistic generation Q of twenty-somethings just starting to sort out their relationships and careers. It is clear that some of them were inspired by the original group. We can only hope that years of experience gain in the meantime taught the creators – Marja-Lewis Ryan and Ilene Chaiken, how to manage not to follow the problematic path of the first six seasons of the series.

The new production of Showtime can be watched on Hulu with episodes airing once a week every Monday.

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

By Ella Rowe-Hall

Whether you’re a lover of all things Annelise Keating, depicted by the astonishing Viola Davis, or just an avid crime series consumer- the introduction of How to Get Away with Murder’s fifth season to Netflix, this December 2019, could be the perfect fit for you!

With the fourth season’s extremely intriguing and gripping final episode, the introduction of the new series provokes new story lines, and the discovery of a new character promises audience captivation as great as ever. Naturally, the ever-inevitable revelations regarding mysterious truths and double-crossings are sure to be on the cards too. For the series’ newcomers, the programmes an American legal drama, popularly known for its incredible writing and continually perplexing, immersive plot twists. The 20.3 million viewers of the first series emphasise its popularity.

Furthermore, the series is ever commended for its empowering and fascinating portrayal of Keating, as she rallies for legal justice, whilst also reteaching its importance to her university students; of which her student inner circle is progressively formed and reiterated. Fighting to improve the system, Keating’s personal problems often complicate her legal aspirations, demonstrating a journey within itself. The exposure of legal politics examines the underlying secrecy, presenting further complications for Keating’s justice fight.

Don’t miss the opportunity to delve into the ambitious, power and justice hungry world of Keating and her inner circle this December on Netflix…as the continuation of the legal crusaders’ stories explore the next chapter of the character’s lives, and their continued fight for legal equality and integrity.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father

By Ella Clucas

After the very successful seasons of Travels With My Father, Jack and Michael Whitehall return in a Netflix produced Christmas Special. Contrary to the previous episodes, Christmas With My Father is recorded in front of a live theatre audience, and is more similar to the on stage stand up of Jack Whitehall’s comedy tour. The beginning is a little slow, but stick with it – the gags get funnier as the episode unfolds. With personal insights into Whitehall’s childhood, including photos and home videos from past family Christmases, the show combines Jack’s self deprecating humour with Michael’s staple dad jokes, resulting in a predictably silly yet still amusing special.

With what must be a record number of special guest appearances over the short space of an hour, the show seems to be pulling out all the stops, though this may be at the expense of the script itself; in an effort to make the Christmas Special, well, special, the usual charm of Michael’s blunt stubbornness gets a little lost behind all the glitz and glam. Whilst at times it does feel slightly overdone, perhaps even a tad cringeworthy, stupidity seems to be part of its overall appeal.

In the spirit of Christmas, any seasonal Special with an added musical number is worth a watch in my books.