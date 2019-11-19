What to Watch on Streaming: November 2019

Pui Kuan Cheach on Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! – On Netflix

Looking for an uplifting and inspiring show on Netflix this November? Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! has your back. Winner of 7 Primetime Emmys, Queer Eye returns once again with a special 4-part season, this time moving across the Pacific to Japan. For those of you who have yet to catch up on this brilliant show, here’s the basic premise: five gay men, known as the Fab Five, set out to transform the lives of individuals to bring out the best of themselves. Each guy specializes in a specific area which they help out individuals in: food and wine, fashion, culture and lifestyle, design, and grooming.

This time, they are accompanied by Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, who helps the Fab Five understand aspects of the Japanese culture unfamiliar to them. While the previous 4 seasons have been focused on different cities in the United States, having it now set in Japan shows us viewers that while the East and West do have cultural differences, the problems people face can be similar. Among the individuals this season is a young man who is struggling to be comfortable with his sexual identity in a society he knows may not accept him – a problem resonant with many around the world.

The new Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! does not disappoint — hopefully leaving you more motivated to work towards self-improvement, no matter what challenges you may be facing. (If you shed any tears while watching it, you’re not alone.)

Maja Metera on Let it Snow – On Netflix

Netflix and the city of Cardiff have in common that they go over the top when in comes to preparing Christmas, and according to them, the beginning of November is the perfect time to start! Netflix is launching six Christmas specials starting with Let It Snow on the 8th November.

However, don’t get your hopes up, it is not only about Christmas Eve, it actually plays a background role. The focus is on “magic brought to people by the snow” – how it makes us have a different approach when snowstorms hits the city. The movie is based on a novel of the same title, and teaches the audience an important lesson about fame, friendship and changing relationship status.It was based on three 2008 short stories written by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson. Although it keeps the original, pleasurable winter-wonderland atmosphere, screenwriters introduced changes to the plot. The most significant is the introduction of a lesbian couple to make the storyline more inclusive – and writers loved it. “Having a heteronormative story all around would be abnormal. It would be weird. The version in the movie is much more satisfying.” – said Myracle to Buzzfeed.

Let it Snow will most certainly gather a huge audience, because of its cast full of celebrities. Among others, are well-known actors like Joan Cusack (“Shameless”) who narrates the whole story and the movie star from “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Kiernan Shipka. In the end, is this show worth watching? Unfortunately, it most definitely feels like nothing special: just another movie to laugh to during a girl’s night – not at all like the book.

Amelia Field on Atypical – On Netflix

As the show launches into its third season we are thrown back into the crazy world of Sam Gardner. As Sam embarks on the journey to college we are exposed to the difficulties someone with AD can face when being in college. After being a loyal fan of the show from the beginning, this series was a beautiful addition to the other two, touching on a lot of important issues facing teenagers today especially those in uni or college.

We see how Paige struggles to fit into a college setting which is a narrative familiar to many of us. Zahid enters into a toxic relationship which tests the friendship between him and Sam leading to them making up in the end showing the importance of true friends. Casey is shown in a conundrum between being in love with her doting boyfriend Evan and having feelings for her best friend Izzie. This portrayal of a teenager’s confusion with their sexuality is performed beautifully and truthfully without imposing stereotypes upon characters. Elsa and Doug’s marriage is deteriorating and we are exposed to the ups and downs of marriages in this day and age. This show constantly has me in tears both from laughing and crying and i know that i’ll be counting down the days until season 4.