bigmoose coffee co.– Review and Q&A

words by Eve Davies

bigmoose is no average coffee company, their story goes deep, and their purpose is admirable. We were lucky to be invited down to the shop for some [great] coffee, [delicious] homemade food, and a chat about what bigmoose is all about.

Situated in the centre of Cardiff just off Queen Street, bigmoose coffee co. is a thriving, non-profit coffee shop. They serve a variety of brunch options, sweet treats, and speciality coffee with plenty of vegan and vegetarian choices. Profits from the shop are used to help homeless and other disadvantaged people get back into work and society.

bigmoose’s Story

bigmoose was founded by Jeff Smith and Chloe Smith as a legacy for Jeff’s friend, Gary ‘Moose’ Cloonan (you can read their full story here), with the aim of helping people live happier, healthier, and kinder lives. The idea for the coffee shop came after the founders had helped feed the homeless people of Cardiff every month for just over two years.

They describe themselves as ‘a coffee shop with a heart’ and this couldn’t be more true! bigmoose employ, train, and mentor people who’ve experienced homelessness and mental health problems. Their team is made up of volunteers and employees who work in front of house and behind the scenes. They offer counselling to both their staff and members of the public and help a range of charities including The Wallich and Greenhill School.

bigmoose Charity

bigmoose isn’t contained in a coffee shop, there is also the bigmoose charity, who work hard to tackle homelessness, mental health, and suicide.

bigmoose charity have set up ‘Project 1 Million’, which aims to raise an astonishing £1,000,000 throughout 2022. These funds will be used to provide therapy and early and timely intervention for people suffering with mental health problems, as well as providing training for businesses to better support their staff’s mental health in a working environment. This money is being raised through sponsorship and events. The tips from the coffee shop also go towards this fund.

In May, bigmoose hosted an event called ‘Run 4 Good’, which involved inspirational guest speakers, with the aim of inspiring experienced and newbie runners on their running journey.

In July, they organised a charity abseil off St David’s Hotel at Cardiff Bay, which allowed many participants to conquer their fears creating a supportive atmosphere.

At the weekend bigmoose had just over 100 runners wearing their spotty t shirts for the Cardiff half marathon. After completing the 13.1 miles runners came back to the coffee shop for an after party, where they refuelled with some carbs! Altogether the runners fundraised over 30k for bigmoose charity.

My Experience

I was greeted by the friendliest staff and immediately felt welcome. At bigmoose you are sure to find a friendly face. The staff were all great. They chatted to all customers and couldn’t do enough for them. It really is a safe place in the city.

I would have happily eaten my way through the menu. It was a toss-up between the scrambled tofu, the greek, the italian, and the avo & co bagel, but I went with the scrambled tofu, paired with tomato and spinach, on a bagel. I’ve tried cooking tofu myself and making the white sponge-like substance tasty has proved difficult, so I was highly impressed by how delicious the chef made this meal.

Q&A

I sat down with operations manager Grace to find out a little more about bigmoose coffee co. Here’s what Grace had to say:

What do you find most rewarding about working at bigmoose coffee co.?

In terms of the charity, I find the level of intimacy that bigmoose works at extremely rewarding. NHS mental health waiting lists are usually long, meaning a lot of people suffering never access the help they need, however, as a small charity, our turnaround time for counselling is one week, so people get help within one week of asking for it. We also get a more holistic view of peoples’ journeys, which feels intimate. I find it especially rewarding as I see first-hand the positive impact we have had on these people’s lives.

I also enjoy the friendly atmosphere of the café. All staff are great, and it is a pleasure to come to work here.

What’s your favourite meal served at bigmoose?

The tofu wrap is my personal favourite, but the avo and co. bagel is a firm favourite amongst customers. Our homemade cakes are also a big seller!

What events have you held recently? What have you got coming up?

We’ve recently hosted a range of super fun baby showers and birthday parties – including a western themed line dancing party and an Ibiza 90s throwback 40Th birthday – alongside catering for a beautiful wedding. This was our first wedding, which was very exciting!

Offering great food, drinks, and atmosphere, if there’s a cause for celebration, bigmoose have you covered. But get in fast – we have had lots of Christmas party bookings already, so we are making plans for some sun filled work dos!

What ways can people get involved with the charity?

Running Cardiff Half with bigmoose is always a fun day and a great way get involved alongside a supportive team. Runners meet at the coffee shop pre-race and then after the race for celebrations. There is an electric, supportive atmosphere throughout the day. That being said, do not worry if running a half marathon isn’t your thing, that is certainly not the only way to get involved and there are many less active opportunities to fundraise. You can set up your own Just Giving page for a fundraising event of your choice.

Additionally, coming down to the coffee shop for some food and drinks will help bigmoose thrive.