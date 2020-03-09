Cardiff Breakfast Guide

By Katie Duffin

Everyone loves a full English at Ramon’s after a night out (or Cafe 37 — no bias here), but what about when you’re feeling perky and looking for a really good breakfast? Look no further; here you’ll find all the information you need on the best breakfasts around the city.

Anna Loka

Ah, where do I begin? Anna Loka has earned itself a spot at the very top of the list with its sensational breakfasts and feel-good morning vibes. This all-vegan spot offers delicious breakfasts that any meat eater would adore — they probably won’t even be able to tell the difference. Their Cali breakfast is out of this world — made with unreal vegan sausage, sliced avocado, scrambled tofu and fluffy bread, it really was perfect fuel for the day. Though, what struck me most was the vacon — I’ve really tried hard to like vegan bacon ever since becoming veggie, but every time I try it it’s just no cigar. Even Greazy Vegan couldn’t quite get it right. But this vacon was the crispy, smoky goodness my heart had been missing. Moreover, their brand new Middle Eastern breakfast was to die for. With a tofu omelette full of tasty protein, thick cut bread, mediterranean veg and a trio of sides, anyone would struggle to finish it. Granted, we did fill up quickly on their fruity, super-packed smoothies. The rustic decor in Anna Loka echoes their motto of sustainability; tied together with funky soul music and perfectly presented food, they’ve mastered a rainy morning in Cardiff.

Waterloo Tea

By Lauren Stenning

If you accompany your breakfast with a cup of tea every morning, then Waterloo Tea is the place for you. Originating as a tea house, the six-site chain felt it was a natural progression to start serving coffee and breakfast of an equally high quality. A recent addition to their food menu sees each dish paired with a suggested tea from their extensive tea menu. We sampled the Waterloo breakfast tea (how could we not?) and were impressed by the stronger flavours it produced in comparison to your standard Tetley. The unique glass egg timer provided was a nice touch and essential in achieving optimum brew time, personalised for each tea type.

To fill our bellies, we opted for the poached eggs with smoked salmon and the beans on toast with poached eggs. These may sound basic, but Waterloo Tea definitely put their own stamp on these traditional breakfasts, not making any sacrifices when it came to the quality of the presentation and taste. What’s more, you can rest assured that every ingredient on the plate is locally sourced; their sourdough bread coming from artisan baker Alex Gooch, and all the fruit and veg sourced from Windsor Fruit Stores in Penarth. Even their ever-changing display of artwork comes from local artists, with a charity of the artist’s choice receiving 30% commission when a painting is sold. Breakfasting in a responsibly run, community-boosting establishment somehow makes everything a little tastier.

Society Standard

Whitchurch road is booming with some amazing eateries, but Society Standard really stands out from the rest. Doubling as a breakfast spot and a late night bar, I’d be happy to hang out here all the way through to the morning. Its chic decor and friendly atmosphere make it a very chilled out place to grab some brekkie with friends. The first thing I noticed about the place was the coffee — sourced from Clifton Coffee Roasters, it has a depth that will wake even the laziest of brunchers. I have a theory that the sign of a top notch breakfast is good bread, and they didn’t disappoint here. A thick slice of sourdough dominated my plate, topped with the perfectly dippy egg (who wants a hard egg? Maniacs). It was the extra touches that really stood out to me; the thyme sprinkled on the roast tomatoes and the perfectly seasoned spinach. Top it all off with some fried halloumi, baked beans and a hash brown and I was stuffed. You definitely don’t need any extras with the portion sizes here.

Coffee Barker

Arguably the best coffee shop in the city centre, this really is the idyllic place to spend the morning reading a good book. Coffee Barker has made a name for itself in Cardiff for providing customers with delicious dishes, cakes and coffees, so it’s no wonder they’ve landed theirselves on this list. I often park myself in one of their comfy armchairs before starting my day, with my favourite breakfast choices being the Elvis — toast with peanut butter, bacon, banana and maple syrup — and the scrambled egg and smoked salmon on toast. By no exaggeration, these are the fluffiest eggs around town — you just can’t beat them. Furthermore, they dish up so much smoked salmon I can never quite eat it all (which is saying something). They also have an array of jam-packed smoothies that’ll fill you up in no time if you don’t have a lot of time on your hands. Finally, the coffee here goes without saying — rich with a delightful hint of bitterness that any coffee connoisseur will appreciate.

Juno Lounge

Picture this: Wales have just lost to Ireland in the six nations, you go out to drown your sorrows and wake up with a pounding head and a growling stomach. Where do you go to sort yourself out? Juno Lounge. It’s safe to say we weren’t the only sore-headed customers in Roath that day — the place was packed, and we just about secured a table in the corner. Despite the bustling atmosphere, our dishes came quickly and we absolutely ploughed through them. The eggs royale was exactly what my stomach craved — fluffy english muffins, topped with a generous amount of smoked salmon, oozing eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. The Big Lounge breakfast couldn’t be faulted either — a huge full English complete with smoked back bacon, Cumberland sausages, black pudding, hash browns, baked beans, slow-roasted tomato, button mushrooms, two fried eggs and two slices of toast.

Brava

On a sunny morning, a nice stroll through Bute park really is food for the soul. Wander a little further through Pontcanna fields and you’ll find yourself in the heart of Pontcanna. In this little gem of an area, you’ll find an abundance of top quality restaurants, cafe’s, bakeries and shops — including Brava. This is one spot known for its breakfasts, so expect a buzzing atmosphere any day of the week. With an extensive menu, we went for the american style pancakes and a make-your-own brekkie of toast, eggs, bacon and mushrooms. The bacon came just as you’d want it — thick cut and crispy. Moreover, the bread was thick and delicious, and the mushrooms were cooked to perfection. Although there were only four items on the plate, the portion was huge and definitely worth the price. The pancakes came in a stack of three and were as fluffy as a cloud. Topped with bananas and a good dousing of maple syrup, it really satisfied my sweet tooth and filled my ravenous stomach. After we’d finished, it was lovely to just sit with a flat white and watch the world go by — with such big windows, the sun touched every part of the room and made it the perfect place to finish our coffee.