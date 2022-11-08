Cardiff’s Got Cake: The Great Cardiff Bake Off

There is something so wholesome about a bakery. Whether you visit for your morning coffee, to pick up a treat to get you through your daily walk, or to catch up with friends, they are always a good idea. When it comes to bakeries Cardiff has a lot to offer. We have round up some of our favourites, which we recommend you try this autumn.

Cornish Bake House

This first bakery has a copious selection of delectable choices for you too choose from. They have both an abundant choice of sweet and savoury options. Here, I tried a rhubarb and vanilla cake slice. At first I was worried that I’d set my standard too high, because it was a 10 /10 and can only be described as ‘Mouth Heaven’. I’m still kicking myself for not trying a savoury option, but next time I definitely will as they have plenty of vegetarian options.

Nata & Co

Known for the Portuguese Pastéis de Nata, they certainly have an ample amount of them. Here too there is a savoury selection, as well as stuffed doughnuts, an assortment of croissants, and more. In addition, resting on top of their counter they have £1 deal bags of pastries that weren’t sold the day before – a great incentive considering we are all tied to student budgets. For only £1 I got a custard stuffed doughnut and an almond croissant. Overall, I would highly recommend Nata & Co if your bank balance is low but your cravings are high.

Fabulous Welsh Cakes

As an international student, my pastry pursuit wouldn’t be complete without my final destination. I got 12 welsh cakes for £5 with four of each of their flavours : strawberries and cream, choc chip, and traditional. These have got to be the best welsh cakes I’ve had to date. The owner has been doing it for 20 years, with this shop (Castle street) having opened four years ago. My ratings: 10 /10 service and 10/10 welsh cakes.

words by Jessica Fotheringham

Ground Bakery

Aesthetic and tasteful, Ground Bakery describe themselves as an ‘artisanal boulangerie and speciality coffee house’. Their team works early hours in the morning to ensure their counter is fully stocked with a selection of fresh sweet and savoury snacks when their doors open at 8am Wednesday to Sunday. Their offerings are not limited to bakes, Ground also have mouth-watering breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus, which change seasonally. Some house favourites include coconut & almond granola, the ‘Fully Ground’ breakfast, shakshuka, filled ciabattas, and seasonal soup.

With two sites in Cardiff, you can treat yourself to a Ground snack in Pontcanna or Penarth. Slightly on the expensive end of the spectrum, you might reserve Ground for when there is a cause for celebration – we’re thinking a post-assignment-submission croissant or birthday brunch?

Brød – The Danish Bakery

Business owner Betina Skovbro brought her love for baking and the bakeries (bageri) found on every corner in Denmark to Wales back in 1998. By 2015, her dream became reality with the opening of Brød’s first location in an old corner shop in Pontcanna. In January 2020, Brød extended business with a second site in Penarth.

The bakery uses traditional Danish methods to hand craft their breads, pastries, and cakes each morning in their own bake house. One word at the centre of Brød is hygge – literally translating to cosiness, and meaning : a relaxing time with friends, a feeling of togetherness, a moment of indulgence. Their selection of goodies include rhubarb & custard spandauer, jam spandauer, creme snegl, focaccia, pølsehorn, and rye loaf.

words by Eve Davies

If you try any of these bakeries, be sure to tag us @quenchfood in your Instagram stories.