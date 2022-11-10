Review: Deaf Havana @ Tramshed 08/11/2022

Words and photos by Ashley Thieme

The last time English alternative rock band Deaf Havana played in Cardiff was 2019, before live shows came to a standstill. However, this time around the previously four-piece band is now fronted by two brothers, James and Matthew Veck-Gilodi. In a statement put out by the band in November 2021 they revealed uncertainty surrounding the future of the band, revealing they were ready to call it quits in a statement to fans: ‘like all journeys it felt like it was time for it to end’, before the pandemic stopped them in their tracks. This proved to be a blessing in disguise for the brothers, allowing them time to write new music together: giving us the 2022 studio album and focus of the tour The Present is a Foreign Land, their first album release since 2018.

The show was opened by Jaws the Shark and it was revealed later in the show that they are fronted by Deaf Havana’s tour manager Olly Bailey, who offered a high energy performance and grabbed the attention of the crowd as they began to fill the venue. It is exactly what was needed to get everyone in the mood for the experience to come. Khazali was up next, offering an indie pop element to the night which complimented some of Deaf Havana’s more mellow songs. Khazali’s stage presence was not understated, with smooth dance moves and audience interaction he demanded attention and is surely one to watch in the indie pop scene.

Khazali supporting Deaf Havana at Cardiff’s Tramshed

Deaf Havana took the stage, met with flashes of white light on a pitch-black background; still visibly elated after finishing up their tour in Germany a few days prior, the band were greeted with a warm welcome upon their return to Wales to kick off the UK leg of their tour. Tramshed will always be a favourite venue of mine, a capacity of 1,000 allows for a sense of togetherness between the audience and artist which is absolutely perfect for the new music Deaf Havana have been putting out.

Opening with 19dreams, the diverse crowd of old and young immediately lit up with cheers and a surge towards the stage. Frontman James announced he was having trouble with his in-ear monitors and needed to get a new set, leading to Matthew doing a self-coined stand-up comedy fill which was met by laughter from the enamoured crowd. Trigger was up next and the crowd sang back to the band word for word. It was evident from here that James’ vocals are incredibly clear, just like on their albums – it was a vocally perfect performance even with the issues from the in-ears. Moving through to Going Clear and England, two of the band’s songs with more of a punk sound, the crowd were rocking their heads with the beat of the drum that filled the venue, and on the balcony the members of the audience seemed to be taking in the dancing and lighting that turned from red to green to purple to fit the emotive message of the song writing. The brothers joked between themselves and the crowd seemed to be taken with their fun relationship, which was really fresh to see at a show since it’s not often the band are openly sharing inside jokes up on stage. Following on with the trio of Worship, Evil, and Hell the setlist showed no sign of slowing.

Someone/Somewhere was followed by Nevermind after which James shared with the crowd that it was Matt’s birthday, and after a short anecdote about how he has never met a Welsh person that wasn’t able to carry a tune, the crowd were coaxed into singing Happy Birthday which solidified that sense of togetherness that Tramshed gifts an audience. Matt then revealed he was drinking a pint of Guinness before the crowd cheered him on to “down it” but out of sheer sensibility Matt was sure to tell everyone he was not giving into peer pressure. My personal favourite song Sinner was played and the introduction to this one had the crowd chattering in excitement – they knew what was coming. Hands flew up into the air and the whole crowd was moving, it was the type of energy that can’t be likened to anything else.

Deaf Havana at Cardiff’s Tramshed

The band left the stage but the crowd knew it wasn’t over, we chanted for more and as they returned the band made it known how grateful they were for the turn out and the ability to play shows like this. A stripped back version of Aemophobia pt.1 captured the audience. They connected with this one as hands were placed on chests in admiration, this meant something to people giving them an individual experience we search for at a gig. Ending with Remember Me Deaf Havana were sending a message, ensuring the pack of fans they would be back. I will definitely be seeing them again.

After watching the performance, it is so incredibly hard to believe that the band nearly broke up entirely and this music almost wasn’t put out, it seemed so natural to them and this is definitely what they are meant to be doing and where they are meant to be.