Covid-Era Valentines: Intimate Meals > Fancy Restaurants

My partner and I celebrated our first Valentine’s Day together at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2021. We knew going into the new year that our first celebration wouldn’t be what we had really expected, but were simultaneously optimistic that we could make it one to remember.

Admittedly, I am not the top chef in the relationship; so when my partner revealed his plans to cook us a Valentine’s Day roast dinner I was both relieved and ecstatic. He’d been bigging up his roast potatoes for months now, and I was finally about to try them. To no surprise, our meal was delightful. We sat at the kitchen table and ate our dinner over candlelight; it may not have been The Ivy, but the memory of our first Valentine’s Day is definitely not tainted by that. Working together to cook the last few components, alongside eating by ourselves in a private and comforting setting definitely made our evening feel more intimate and sentimental.

Wagamamas

Calzone from Prezzo

This year, my partner and I are not too fussed about where we celebrate. We are both under the mutual agreement that we are not really the type of people to eat at exclusive and fancy restaurants; however we’re no strangers to a delicious Italian restaurant. We both agree that some of our favourite eateries are Ask Italian and Prezzo (my partner especially recommends the calzones from both of these places!) For a more casual vibe, we recommend Wagamama or Yo!Sushi, two classics that have great food at decent prices.

The Potted Pig

And our final recommendation is The Potted Pig, a hidden gem on the bustling St Mary’s high street. Located in a former bank vault, The Potted Pig has a varied menu and an excellent drinks menu. Their food is cooked and served beautifully and whilst it is a little on the pricier side, you definitely get the quality that you pay for. It is certainly not one to miss.

Words and photos by: Laura Mae

Featured image: freestocks Via Unsplash