Best Restaurants for Graduation in Cardiff 2019

By Katie Comer

For us final years, the prospect of graduation grows ever closer. We have worked tirelessly for so long and in just over two months our hard work will be rewarded. Graduation is the chance to go all out and celebrate by splurging some money on the big day with friends and family. I have tried to take away the stress of trying to think of where to eat by compiling a list of some of the best restaurants in Cardiff to dine in for graduation, which will hopefully make this special day even more spectacular and memorable.

The Chapel 1877 Bar and Restaurant

Churchill Way, Cardiff CF10 2WF

https://chapel1877.com/

This French – Italian gothic themed restaurant features three beautifully decorated floors to dine in. The A La Carte menu can be found on the first floor, which features an ornate chandelier, high ceilings and tasteful décor. The drinks menu boasts a great selection of fine wines, cocktails (2 for £12) and mocktails which are perfect for a celebration tipple. If the A La Carte menu doesn’t take your fancy, they offer a Gastro Bar menu which is served in their lounge and is less expensive. The Chapel is the perfect fine dining experience, the elegant interior, ambience and unique architecture will make celebrating your big day here that little bit more extraordinary.

Café Citta

4 Church St, Cardiff CF10 1BG

https://cafecitta.has.restaurant/

This authentic Italian restaurant can be found in the heart of Cardiff’s city centre. Although on the smaller side, the café is informal, cosy and tastefully decorated. They are a passionate and friendly family run business offering a huge selection of homemade Italian dishes which far exceeds anything from your standard chain restaurant. Café Citta is beautifully quaint and perfect for a more intimate dining experience on your special day.

The Potted Pig

27 High St, Cardiff CF10 1PU

http://www.thepottedpig.com/

Located in a former bank vault, this restaurant is extremely unique and packed with character. Serving distinctively British cuisine from locally sourced suppliers, their menu is ever-changing and always varied. If you’re a gin fanatic, then this place is definitely for you as they offer over 30 varieties of gin. They even have a gin lounge so if you don’t feel peckish you can simply have a drink and take in the stylish surroundings. This place is a must visit that will most definitely impress family and friends for its distinctive setting.

Bully’s Restaurant

5 Romilly Cres, Cardiff CF11 9NP

https://bullysrestaurant.co.uk/

Open Wednesday to Sunday, Bully’s Restaurant prides themselves on offering intriguing food, a vast assortment of wines and a special dining experience. Their menu is limited and on the pricier side, however they are clearly passionate about their dishes as the food is deliciously unique. The staff, too, are incredibly passionate about the restaurant with their knowledge and selection of wines being second to none. The décor is quirky, the atmosphere is wonderfully welcoming, and their customer service exceptional. Bully’s is a must visit as they will go above and beyond in making your graduation meal an unforgettable experience.

Curado Bar

2 Guildhall Pl, Cardiff CF10 1EB

https://curadobar.com/

Situated just off St Mary’s street, this contemporary tapas bar and deli serves food and drink typical of northern Spain. Boasting a great selection of cured meats, cheeses, wines and cocktails, they also offer delicious home cooked items from the kitchen. The bar features a wonderful selection of wine set against exposed white washed brick with stylish stools with there also being the option to dine upstairs. With tapas always being an acquired taste, you must be willing to embrace the bustling atmosphere and sharing-style experience. If this appeals to you, then I can’t imagine a more perfect place to celebrate your graduation with friends and family whilst you eat tapas, drink cocktails and enjoy the authentic Spanish experience.