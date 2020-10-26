How To Host Your Very Own Great British Bake Off

Image: Kari Shea (via Unsplash)

You might think it would be Christmas, but in my eyes, the most wonderful time of year is when The Great British Bake Off is back on our TVs. Considering what 2020 has been like so far, finding out that Bake Off would be back (and only slightly delayed) is probably the best news we’ve heard all year. As we face ever-changing restrictions and are all looking for ways to fill time outside of lectures, there has never been a better year to host your very own bake off with your housemates.

The beauty with Bake Off is that there are so many layers (or ‘lairsss’, as Mary Berry would say) to it, that you can make your own bake off as unique as Prue’s necklace choices. You could regimentally copy Bake Off and do all three challenges in order- if you’ve got the stamina, eager housemates (to eat or compete) and the space. Or, if you fancy an easier task, take it in turns to do your own thing and whip up a storm in the kitchen. Just make sure they bakes are ready in time for watching actual Bake Off, so you can talk about how much better you are at baking than they are whilst you watch.

You will need…

2-8 budding bakers (in a pinch, these can be swapped out for less keen participants, but results may vary)

1-2 judges, willing to distribute Hollywood Handshakes if appropriate.

1-2 hosts, to get in the way when you’re trying to bake, but also comfort you when it all goes disastrously wrong and someone throws something in the bin.

Enough baking ingredients to last another banana bread lockdown craze.

Equipment- beg and borrow from friends if needed. There’s nothing worse than going to put the cake in the oven and then finding out nobody owns any tins.

An amazing recipe. If it’s baked, it can enter (no fridge cakes allowed, sorry) so dig out those cookbooks you promised mum you’d use every day and get finding that winning recipe.

A prize. If the glory isn’t enough.

Method: