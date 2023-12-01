How to Pair Wine with your Uni Meals

As the days are starting to become shorter and the nights a tad to long for my liking, what better way to battle to the winter blues than tucking into a yummy dinner and glass of wine?

Pairing wines may seem like an art but when we get down to it it’s simply about enhancing your mealtime. The goal of wine pairing is to create a balance where both the wine and food complement each other, bringing out the best in both. The right wine can elevate any meal even if it is some standard Uni scran. By cutting through richness or mitigating spiciness a wine can significantly influence the way we perceive and taste the complexity of a meal. We have put together a list of recommendations to be boujee on a budget. But remember wine pairing

is as much about personal preference as well as traditional guidelines.

Firstly, here are some basic tips to wine pairing. There are four key elements to a wine, and these consist of:

Tannins

Sugar

Alcohol

Acid

Tannins are higher in red wines due to the fermentation process and create a bold and dry wine. These tannins bind to proteins and are best served with red meats and rich cheeses as it softens any bitterness. Sugars are a simple game. If you want a sweet pairing avoid any wine labelled dry as most of the sugar is converted into alcohol. A sweeter wine is great for acidic or spicy dishes. Alcohol, this one might seem obvious but is very important. Red wines typically have a higher alcohol content. To stop this bold and rich flavour overpowering your food its best to stick to bold and rich dishes such as a Sunday roast. Finally, we need to investigate acid. White wines hold acidity well and are great to add freshness to a dish. Pair this with a dish that also contains acidity such as vinegars or rich creams.

This may be all sounding a bit expensive for uni, but we can assure you there are some great pairings for your typical meals at a reasonable price. So let’s get into it!

Red Wines

As the nights are getting colder, we crave more warming and rich foods that pair prefect with a red. If you’re tucking into a hearty Spag Bol, consider pairing it with a lovely Merlot that will complement both the earthiness of mushrooms and the richness of tomatoes and beef. The Sainsbury’s House Merlot works perfectly at only £5.

Leftovers, something all us students love! Let’s say you’ve ordered a Dominoes Pepperoni Passion the night before and you have half left in your fridge. How would you pair it? Well, a lovely Shiraz that will complement the cheese and pepperoni like no other. Taparoo Australian Shiraz is only £4.25 making it the perfect company for your pizza.

White Wines

Everyone’s favourite speedy meal has to be pesto pasta, and fortunately pesto pairs perfectly with a Pino grigio and there are some very cheap bottles out there! This Lidl Vineyard Pinot Grigio is only £4.39 and will complement the basil and Grana Padano perfectly.

When whipping up a quick stir fry, a Sauvignon Blanc can work wonders. The acidity and fruitiness will enhance the array of flavours. Creating a refreshing experience whilst tucking in, try this one from Lidl at £5.29.

Rosé Wines

If you have been hitting the gym there’s a chance that you’ve been eating quite a bit of chicken, rice, and vegetables. But every now and then even the most dedicated gym rat deserves a little treat. So pour yourself a glass of the Dino Italian Blush from Tesco’s at only £6.25.

Sparkling Wines

Who doesn’t love a glass of bubbles? We know this may seem a bit posh for the uni lifestyle, but it is possible. If you love a bit of kick to your fajitas the bubbly acidity will cut through the spicy burn and create a touch of elegance to your meal. This pairing is perfect for sharing dinner with friends or having a celebration. The Lidl Prosecco Treviso is perfect and if you want an alcohol-free option, we recommend the Belle & Co Sparkling White Alcohol-free.

Words by Freya Woodward

If you have enjoyed this article on elevating your dining experience, we would love to have you join the Cardiff University Wine & Cheese Society for lots more pairings and tastings. IG: @cu.wineandcheese