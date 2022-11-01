Introducing Things on Toast

words and photos by Rhiannon Farr and Zoe Price

You wouldn’t expect to find a tranquil piece of independence right in the middle of Splott, but the newly opened Railway Gardens is like the urban area’s Garden of Eden. Located just off Adeline Street (a stone’s throw from Splott’s vaccination centre, if that jogs your memory), Railway Gardens is a community driven spot that repurposes cargo containers for little businesses, and houses a rather unique nonprofit café.

Things on Toast does exactly what it says on the tin – it’s a café dedicated to putting things on toast. A very warm and welcoming spot with food that takes you home, Things on Toast is completely independently run and managed. Heather McDowall, the owner of Things on Toast, has strived to create a space for anyone and everyone: she has absolutely no target audience. A long-time charity worker, Heather’s aim is to bring communities together through the simplest of foods.

Biscoff spread and Nutella on toast

Of course, you could just make some toast at home. However, Things on Toast is a great alternative to conventional cafes: a huge pot of tea is just £1 and the toast options are incredibly vast. You can opt for the typical spreads, but there are so many toppings to choose from and there is a rotating specials menu that provides toast toppings you’d never think of trying at home.

Railway Gardens is surprisingly peaceful considering its location, and this makes it the perfect place to enjoy some of your old guilty pleasures with your friends or family. There is also the option to pay what you can, cementing that this café is a brilliant idea in the midst of the cost of living crisis: you can still go out to enjoy some tea, coffee, and food without having to break the bank.

It’s a great option for families, but students will certainly appreciate the toast as well. Railway Gardens is around a 30 minute walk from the University, and there are also bus services that take you nearby. When you’re hungover, a brilliantly priced load of toast is the absolute dream, and the low cost makes it incredibly student friendly. If you’re a particularly big fan of toast, there is the option to purchase toast merch which includes scrunchies and earrings.

In the coming weeks, there will be opportunities to go to the Toast Shack in the evenings: bring your own booze, and the toast and blankets will be provided. There are also many evening events being planned, so you’ll be able to get your toast fix no matter your schedule. Heather is also very open to suggestions for toast toppings; you could end up seeing your idea on the menu the next day!

There is no other venue like this in Cardiff. Things on Toast is truly unique and community outreach is at the heart of the cafe, with many of the products coming from local businesses. Despite having to venture out of Cathays to get there, Heather’s little Toast Shack is the ideal spot for to relax or catch up over toast.