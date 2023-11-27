No-Meat Meal Ideas

Going back to uni calls for quick and hearty meals that will hit the spot when you are tried after a day of lectures and just want something fuss free with minimal washing up, am I right? Well what’s easier than a roasting tray dinner that doubles as meal prep. Packed full of any veg and protein you have on hand, this meal will become your go-to fridge clean dinner. Simply, chop up your veg, I love sweet potatoes, courgette and broccoli. Throw in some chickpeas, or your favourite meat-free protein like tofu, and toss in olive oil, seasoning (harissa spices and maple syrup are my go-to currently) and roast for around 35 minutes at 200℃. Serve this with rice or on a bed of greens, topped with fresh herbs, a squeeze of lime or your favourite dressing.

Words by Wiktoria Jazwinska

I have two passions in life: one is cooking, and one is my passion for plant-based foods. Having been a vegetarian for over seven years I have gotten the opportunity to try and fall in love with numerous plant-based dishes. When I started university in my first year it was definitely a challenge in ensuring I ate healthy dishes, at an affordable cost. But I soon learnt to appreciate the benefits of batch cooking and now I do it every week. One of my favourite dishes to cook is a One Pot Tomato Orzo, it is super quick and easy, and it is an incredibly wholesome meal to eat in autumn. I like to follow a base recipe adding onions, garlic, tomato puree, seasoning, canned tomatoes, some water and Orzo. This all goes into pot. I then like to add my own vegetables to make it more filling, personally I would recommend including corrugates, peppers, mushrooms and a can of butterbeans.

Words by Katie Storrie