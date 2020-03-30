The Best Veggie Items in Cardiff’s Meatiest Restaurants

It can be hard being a vegetarian when all of your family and friends prefer a good ol’ steak, especially when dining out. Although it might be off-putting when you heard the word ‘steakhouse’, nowadays there’s always something on the menu for us herbivores. We’ve handpicked some of the best veggie options in some of Cardiff’s meatiest restaurants so you never have to worry about going hungry.

Miller and Carter

Anyone who knows Cardiff, knows that Miller and Carter is a solid staple within the city’s food scene. With three restaurants dotted around the city, this steakhouse is the perfect date night spot — but what if you’re not a meat eater? Fear not, as they actually have some great veggie options. For starters, you can choose from the fully loaded house nachos, creamy baked cheddar mushrooms with spinach and bread, or my favourite — the Croxton Manor cheese souffle. Delicious and airy, this starter is light enough so that you have enough room for your main. I would wholeheartedly recommend the roasted fennel, quinoa and piquillo pepper burger; it blew my mind. With cucumber ribbons, sour cream and a full burger sauce it was almost perfect; the only thing that could make it better is a side of their velvety truffle mac and cheese.

By Katie Duffin

Steak of the Art

The clue is in the name of this meat driven restaurant, but don’t think you’re stuck for choice. For starters, they have a veg board on offer — for only £8 you get a gorgeous board crammed with Smoked halloumi fries and sweet chilli, broccoli tempura, hummus, feta stuffed peppers, and naked slaw. The halloumi fries are always a winner — crispy on the outside and perfectly soft on the inside. If you’re not full enough after that, the chestnut loaf is a great competitor for the other meat-based mains. This vegan dish comes with pressed chestnuts, walnuts, parsnips & dry cranberries, and is baked with sage, honey & onions, with seasonal vegetables & their very own vegan gravy!

By Ellen Cosgrove

The Potted Pig

If you’re looking for somewhere a bit fancier for a birthday or even graduation, The Potted Pig is a great choice. Tucked away in an old bank vault on St Mary’s Street, you’d easily pass it without even noticing it’s there. But once inside, this gin lounge and steakhouse is enough to impress anyone. Although they boast a menu of steaks, lamb and duck, they also do an amazing basil gnocchi with red pepper purée, olives, feta cheese and pine nuts. Moreover, their wild mushrooms, mushroom dashi & poached egg is a fantastic starter for any palate. If you’re fancying a good Sunday roast, they also serve perfectly cooked glamorgan sausage, so you’re in for a treat whatever the occasion.

By Indiana Julian

ASK Italian

Ask Italian’s Vegan Spaghetti Lentil Ragu is a must have dish on their extremely broad menu. It is described as a hearty ragu of green lentils and mixed vegetables in a rich sundried tomato sauce. In comparison to a meaty dish of spaghetti bolognaise, it is definitely a competitive alternative as it is filling and the mixed green and brown lentils soak in the flavour of the tomatoes and has much more nutritional benefits than meat and it is seasoned beautifully. The dish portion is also reasonable and it is very pleasant to eat. Coming from a meat eater, I would choose this over some of the meatier dishes on the menu as it is full of protein, the right texture and not too spicy and the sauce compliments the pasta.

By Megan Evans

Featured image: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/515451119853141846/