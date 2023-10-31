Words by Martha Godivala.
Someone is agonising
Over the artefacts in
Her Museum of Ancient History.
There, is a showcase:
A preserved corduroy hat and
Some posed photographs of happy people
Dates handwritten on the back.
Delicate remains of shrivelled up flowers with thorny stems and crunchy petals.
*DO NOT TOUCH*
A note once secretly passed in a classroom, and
Poems a dead boy wrote.
What a display! Stayed there for years, never changed.
Perfectly preserved history.
Critics agree that perhaps
It’s time for the museum
To alter the display, or replace it entirely.
‘Move these artefacts to the archives,
Because museums are for learning.’
It’s graveyards
That are remembering.
Martha is a second-year English literature and Creative writing student. Martha loves to write introspective love poems, using writing as a form of art to portray the deep complex feelings that define being human. This poem is inspired by the dissonance between finding joy in the past and moving on from things that are lost.