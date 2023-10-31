Words by Martha Godivala.

Someone is agonising

Over the artefacts in

Her Museum of Ancient History.

There, is a showcase:

A preserved corduroy hat and

Some posed photographs of happy people

Dates handwritten on the back.

Delicate remains of shrivelled up flowers with thorny stems and crunchy petals.

*DO NOT TOUCH*

A note once secretly passed in a classroom, and

Poems a dead boy wrote.

What a display! Stayed there for years, never changed.

Perfectly preserved history.

Critics agree that perhaps

It’s time for the museum

To alter the display, or replace it entirely.

‘Move these artefacts to the archives,

Because museums are for learning.’

It’s graveyards

That are remembering.

Painting by Martha Godivala

Martha is a second-year English literature and Creative writing student. Martha loves to write introspective love poems, using writing as a form of art to portray the deep complex feelings that define being human. This poem is inspired by the dissonance between finding joy in the past and moving on from things that are lost.