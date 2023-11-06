Art School Girlfriend @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Watching Art School Girlfriend was multisensory experience. The Wrexham-born Polly Mackey delighted the mostly dungaree-clad, girlfriend-accessorised audience. Her set had a soft and gentle sort of melodic feel, vocally, which was flanked by a strong bass line and synth undertones, giving it the atmosphere of a DnB rave; this unlikely combination provided something truly unique and fresh. In fact, it felt like there were influences from a large variety of styles; British rap, grime, DnB and, of course, bedroom pop. The best way to describe this is if Bristol house music went on a train to meet their long-distance Brighton-based girlfriend. Art School Girlfriend is doing something I have not witnessed before and it was a delight to hear.

Art School Girlfriend

The whole theme of the night I would describe broadly as coming of age. The songs had a lot of emotion which described, at least to me, how it feels to be a young lovesick queer person just trying to face the heartbreak and tragedy of a night in the club. The peaks and troughs of emotion were clearly reflected in the music, with good use of volume and intensity. This gig was very easily danceable and lots of fun to experience, giving the atmosphere of a drunken club night but with the memories to last.

This atmosphere was also apparent in the South Wales-based Ivor Woods’ set. Supporting a Spillers’ Records top, she produced a bass heavy, synth-loving, soft vocal aesthetic similar to Art School Girlfriend’s set; however, it had more of a space age dreamy feel to it. There was a stronger bedroom pop influence, but again it was very danceable. However there was an indescribable underlying darkness to it. It had a quality that enclosed you into the music and allowed you to unearth more if you dare; you were really brought into the music (partially due to the heartbeat quality of the bass). Someone in the crowd described it as ‘claustrophobic in a good way’ which I think is due to its all-encompassing nature, with sound, light, and vibration used in harmony. Ivor Woods’ was the perfect choice to kick off the night and set the tone.

Ivor Woods

After all was said and done, I had the opportunity to informally talk to Polly Mackey at the merch stall. She was a very pleasant person, and talked about how growing up in North Wales was good for creating music as there wasn’t much else to do which (despite being painful to hear prior to my impending move to North Wales) was interesting to consider; the way in which place influences an artist and their subsequent creations.

As both artists originated from Wales, albeit different parts, I felt that this gig was a celebration of Welsh queer artists ; it was music for queer people, made by queer people, and perfectly showcased what it’s like to be a young Welsh gay woman navigating their way through the peaks and pitfalls of life.

Words and photography by Imogen Charles