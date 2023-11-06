Fall Out Boy @ Utilita Arena

On both occasions where I have been lucky enough to attend their shows, I have left in complete and utter awe of the raw, unrefined talent displayed by Fall Out Boy, regardless of it being some 20 years since they started out. The band honoured their pop-rock roots upon the release of their eighth, and most recent, studio album in March of this year – So Much (for) Stardust. Returning to their original record label and working with the same producers that are responsible for some of the greatest rock anthems of the 2000s, the record was adored by fans both old and new – evident from the explosion of hype surrounding the announcement of their UK tour they were set to embark on just a few months later.

With an original line-up of only five dates across England and Scotland, demand became phenomenal, and I at first missed out on tickets for the nearest show in Birmingham. Luckily, the emo Gods answered my prayers, and they announced a date in Cardiff just a couple of days later (R.I.P. to my friends who booked hotels and trains to England before the fact). Having enjoyed the show so much the first time around in 2018, I leapt at the chance to snatch up tickets once again.

I have found that, even at the ripe age of nineteen, my best years concert-wise are behind me. There are few bands I will camp out to secure that sweet barrier spot for and, having seen the band before, I was not as desperate as I would have been in my earlier years to endure the ever-familiar knee pain for the chance to get close to the band. So, the queuing process was quite laid back. A side note, this was my first gig at the venue since they changed to new sponsorship. I was dubious of the fluidity of the process, the building having undergone three name changes in the past year, but I was pleasantly surprised. Credit is due to the staff at the Utilita Arena, as the entrance process to the show was easier this time around than any of the concerts I have attended there before. Doors opened at six, we joined the queue by the Little Man Coffee shop at around five past, and were in via an organised and easy fashion by about quarter past.

I will always applaud Fall Out Boy for their ability to recruit great support acts for their shows. That being said, there is always a warm-up act, and then it seems as though the true support comes on. Last time, they had MAX before Against the Current, who I had only heard of from 2012 Videostar music videos prior to the show. This time around, Nothing, Nowhere started off the night before Tumblr legends PVRIS accelerated the crowd’s anticipation for the main act. Don’t get me wrong, I have always heard that Nothing, Nowhere is an immensely popular act, and pockets of the crowd seemed to be loving the set – I, however, wasn’t too into it. Props to them for speaking so openly about mental health, though! PVRIS lived up to my lifelong expectations, an unmatched enthusiasm so powerful that I did not see one person standing idly throughout.

Finally, it was time for the main event. Like I said earlier, I’m not too built for long gigs anymore, so Fall Out Boy’s appearance at quarter to nine was a blessing considering how late some shows begin nowadays. Opening with the new album’s leading single, ‘Love from the Other Side’, it was clear just how happy the entire band were to be back. Patrick Stump’s voice, renowned for its soul elements, has a unique ability to truly emulate any emotion felt at the time – a smile really came through from his vocals. The energy shared by the band was electric, and fit perfectly with the wacky backdrop of the stage setting that surrounded them. Even at their last show I attended, Fall Out Boy have never once toed the line, and certainly never been boring.

The set list was well varied – playing the more modern hits we all know and love (‘Centuries’, ‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)’) but leaving plenty of room for some deeper cut classics, too. I had the privilege of hearing my all-time favourite song of theirs, ‘Headfirst Slide into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet’, which I honestly never believed I would ever get the chance to experience. Same with the snippet of ‘Golden’ performed in a piano-medley by Stump.

One painfully obvious gaping hole in the show was the lack of material from their second-to-last album, MANIA. Whilst unanimously agreed by fans to be one of, if not the weakest album, it surprised me that the record was abandoned completely. Despite its negative reviews from critics, I truly think some of the band’s greatest songs hail from that album, having had ‘The Last of the Real Ones’ on repeat for months after its release. I can’t complain, I saw them on their MANIA tour, so I haven’t completely missed out. However, it would have been nice to have heard a song or two.

Following on from this, I felt that the inclusion of ‘Uma Thurman’, whilst a great song, was an odd choice, as I cannot remember the song being one of their most popular hits. The album American Beauty/American Psycho was perhaps the most influential during my earlier years, so definitely zero complaints, but I honestly would’ve expected ‘Immortals’ or something, given the success from its inclusion in Disney’s Big Hero 6. In all, however, I can honestly say that they are one of the few bands to have performed more of their older material than new during the show. It is usually the case that fans have to beg for a band to acknowledge any songs written before 2010, but Fall Out Boy had something for everyone during the show.

To circle back around to the performance aspect of the show, it wouldn’t be a Fall Out Boy gig without its flames, or famous confetti explosion during the signature finale song, ‘Saturday’. Every aspect of the show was carefully curated, with intervals involving the visual effects on a circular screen above – a ticking clock, an 8-ball, a moon with eerie looking eyes. About halfway through, a giant head of the dog from the album cover appeared on stage, bobbing along to the tunes and even singing a duet with Stump during the call-and-response section of ‘This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arm’s Race’. Once again, wacky, random and ever-so-entertaining.

Fall Out Boy performed one of those shows that makes you forget any other music you’ve ever heard. A show where, upon catching your breath from screaming one ballad, the chords of another belter render you dizzy. I screamed the bridge to ‘Dance, Dance’ with three or four random drunk lads, and forgot in that moment about any crippling anxiety I suffer with when it comes to being perceived by strangers. I drooled over Pete Wentz as though I was twelve again, and I had a bloomin’ good time doing it.

Fall Out Boy have now flown out to Europe for the remainder of this leg of their tour, but are regular visitors and long-time fans of the UK. Even if you aren’t as big of a fan as I am, even if they did not alter your brain chemistry during your high school years, grab a ticket and give it a go. I promise it’s worth it every single time.

Words by Tegan Davies